Siemens Energy AG Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Siemens Energy AG (“Siemens Energy” or “the Company”) (OTC: SMNEY) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Siemens Energy stock. Siemens Energy investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation centers around whether the Company provided inaccurate or deceptive statements and/or neglected to reveal important information that would impact investors. On June 22, 2023, Siemens Energy made public that it had uncovered a significant rise in failure rates of wind turbine components and had taken steps to conduct a comprehensive technical assessment in response. This technical review is projected to incur a cost of 1 billion euros, causing the Company to retract its profit guidance for fiscal year 2023. As a result of this announcement, Siemens Energy shares experienced a 27% decline on the following day.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising