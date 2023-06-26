Diversified Search Group Announces New Leadership In Education Practice

Jim Sirianni, Ph.D., and Susan VanGilder to assume leadership upon the retirement of Shelly Storbeck, who will continue as Strategic Advisor

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, one of the nation’s top ten executive search firms, has announced that its highly regarded Managing Directors, Jim Sirianni, Ph.D., and Susan VanGilder, will co-lead the firm's Education Practice following the retirement of its current leader, Shelly Storbeck, who will remain with the firm as a strategic advisor.

"Over the last three years, our Education Practice has grown significantly, and it's a testament to Shelly's leadership and our tremendous team who serve as trusted advisers to some of the nation's most prestigious educational institutions," said Aileen Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. "We are delighted that Susan and Jim will be leading our highly recognized Education Practice. They will work closely with our colleagues to continue delivering high-quality service and outcomes for our clients," continued Alexander.

"Since founding Storbeck Search in 2008 and through its acquisition by Diversified Search Group in 2020, I have been enormously proud of the work that my colleagues and I have accomplished together in service of higher education and independent schools. I am turning toward this next chapter with a full heart and great confidence in my dear colleagues Jim and Susan," said Storbeck, Global Education Practice Lead and Managing Director.

With over 30 years of executive search experience, VanGilder has successfully placed leaders for various higher education and nonprofit institutions worldwide. She has led searches for Presidents, Provosts, Vice Presidents, Deans, and Senior Leaders in a broad range of institutions, and has a high level of repeat work with valued clients.

For more than two decades, Sirianni has developed a deep understanding and a highly respected reputation in higher education. His background includes leadership roles in professional development programming for Presidents, Provosts, and Chief Business Officers and teaching higher education leadership and management.

As a strategic advisor to the Education Practice, Storbeck will work closely with Sirianni, VanGilder and our team of experts. She is a highly respected search leader in the industry, placing some of the country's most esteemed presidents and heads of schools, and is the winner of multiple national awards, including the American Council on Education Donna Shavlik Award in recognition of her commitment to advancing women in higher education and ensuring women's equitable representation across the leadership pipeline. She also writes and speaks regularly on issues related to education.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation's top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client's perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

