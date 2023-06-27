Bitrise to Host Its Second Annual Mobile DevOps Summit, October 4 - 5, 2023

Early Registration Opens; An Anticipated 50 Speakers Will Address How to Create Efficiency and Compete in the Increasingly Complex Mobile Environment

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile DevOps company Bitrise today announced that its annual Mobile DevOps Summit will take place from October 4-5, 2023. Now in its second year, Bitrise estimates that the two-day virtual event will exceed its 2022 attendance. The 2023 Mobile DevOps Summit agenda will center around mobile strategies, solutions and best practices of 50 of the world’s most prominent mobile business leaders. Registration for the event is now open here.

As demand for mobile experiences continues to eclipse those of traditional web and software formats, companies are under increasing pressure to introduce the mobile-specific infrastructure and processes necessary for the unique complexities of mobile. Not only do mobile apps require more frequent updates, releases and bug fixes than web apps, they are also subject to the strict requirements of app marketplaces, such as the Apple App Store and Google Play. Because app stores are the gatekeepers to mobile app users, companies’ ability to compete for visibility relies on optimizing their app’s user experience, as well as the process of developing and constantly updating it.

The Mobile DevOps Summit will gather leaders from the world’s most successful mobile organizations to address topics surrounding the introduction of dedicated Mobile DevOps practices. The virtual event will feature more than 40 sessions, including Q&As, hands-on workshops, breakout sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions and success stories, designed to guide attendees on creating efficiency in their mobile practices.Topics will span continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), developing and deploying mobile apps on cloud-based infrastructure, test automation, security, analytics, performance optimization, AIOps, DevEx and more.

“Our goal for this year’s Mobile DevOps Summit is to bring together the mobile industry’s best and brightest to equip companies with the insights they need to compete in the mobile market,” said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise. “As the space becomes more complex and crowded, the biggest challenge companies face is navigating the nuances of mobile app development without interfering with their greater mission: building the apps of tomorrow.”

In 2022, Bitrise hosted more than 2,500 attendees around the world for its Mobile DevOps Summit, including leaders from Reddit, Dyson, Shopify, Microsoft, eBay and Nubank.

Since launching the industry’s first dedicated Mobile DevOps platform in 2015, Bitrise has been on a mission to provide companies with tools and insights that have never before existed for the mobile space. In addition to its Mobile DevOps Summit, the company recently announced the industry’s first standardized Mobile DevOps benchmarks. The Mobile DevOps Assessment (MODAS) gives companies previously unavailable insight into how their mobile development practices stack up to those of others around the world.

To register for this year’s event, visit https://summit.bitrise.io/. Speaker submissions are also now open until July 10th. To apply to be a speaker, visit https://sessionize.com/mobile-devops-summit-2023.

About Bitrise

Bitrise is a Mobile DevOps company, whose platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to maximize the business impact of their mobile apps. Working with Bitrise, the world’s most sophisticated mobile organizations get their apps to market faster, improve security and keep up with constantly changing mobile requirements. Bitrise enables organizations to automate testing, accelerate build times, and quickly understand how new pieces of code will affect live apps. Customers such as Transferwise (now “WISE”), Virgin Mobile, Grindr, Marks & Spencer, Tag Heuer, Compass, Mozilla, Philips Hue, Babbel and others use Bitrise to rapidly respond to the changing mobile landscape. Bitrise is a Y Combinator company, headquartered in Budapest, with offices in London, San Francisco, Boston and Osaka.

