Mortgage Broker USA Corp Announces Gold Star Down Payment Assistance Program for California Homebuyers

The company’s aim is to empower all individuals to make informed decisions and secure suitable financing for their unique situations.

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mortgage Broker USA Corp , a leading mortgage brokerage firm in California, is pleased to announce the availability of the GOLD STAR Down Payment Assistance Program to help aspiring homeowners, up to $30,000, so they can overcome financial barriers and achieve their dream of owning a home. The rising cost of down payments in California has made it increasingly challenging for many individuals and families to enter the housing market. With these programs, Mortgage Broker USA Corp aims to provide a valuable solution that brings homeownership within reach and promotes long-term financial stability.According to the company, owning a home is a significant milestone - but the cost of a down payment can often pose a major obstacle. Recognizing this challenge, Mortgage Broker USA Corp has partnered with lending institutions that offer specialized loans tailored to the unique needs of homebuyers. As mortgage brokers, the company has access to multiple lenders and can present buyers with a range of options, each with different terms and benefits. By collaborating with down payment assistance programs, Mortgage Broker USA Corp provides a comprehensive solution that empowers individuals and families to make informed decisions and secure financing that suits their financial situation."At Mortgage Broker USA Corp, we understand the importance of homeownership and the barriers many face when trying to afford a down payment," says Carlos Escobar , Mortgage Broker and President of Mortgage Broker USA Corp. "Our mission is to connect buyers to lenders who are willing to work with down payment assistance programs, allowing our customers to access a wider range of lending options. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve the dream of homeownership, and our team is dedicated to making that a reality."Mortgage Broker USA Corp differentiates itself from other lending institutions by actively working with down payment assistance programs. While many lenders shy away from these programs due to their perceived complexity and lower profitability, Mortgage Broker USA Corp embraces the challenge.For more information about Mortgage Broker USA Corp and the down payment assistance programs available in California, please visit www.MBUSACorp.com About the CompanyMortgage Broker USA Corp is a leading mortgage brokerage firm based in California. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service, Mortgage Broker USA Corp connects buyers with lending institutions offering loans that suit their specific needs. By working with down payment assistance programs, Mortgage Broker USA Corp ensures that aspiring homeowners have access to a diverse range of lending options.With over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, founder Carlos Escobar, Mortgage Broker NMLS 447790, leads the company in providing exceptional customer service and ensuring a thorough understanding of lending programs, policies, procedures, and regulatory requirements. Carlos is also a Platinum Member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and serves on the Board of Directors for the Home Ownership Collaborative (HOC).Mortgage Broker USA Corporation DRE#012157926 NMLS#21477941 is not acting on behalf of or at the direction of any state or federal agencies. Additional terms and conditions may apply. Brokered products differ on terms. Products not available in all areas. Please contact us for more details. Borrower may be responsible for other closing costs. This document is provided for informational/instructional purposes only and does not constitute the giving of legal advice. Consult with an attorney and or tax professional to make sure you understand and properly comply with any and all applicable laws. Consumer not required to provide documentation and may obtain a Pre-Qualification. This is not a commitment to lend. Subject to credit and underwriter approval. All promotions are subject to change or cancellation without notice. Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. Equal Housing Lender