The Society and Bruce Power reach new deal, members ratify agreement

/EIN News/ -- Tiverton, Ontario, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of United Professionals, IFPTE Local 160, and Bruce Power have reached an agreement to renew their collective agreement. Members of the Society voted to ratify the agreement last week. The new contract, unanimously recommended by the union’s bargaining team, takes effect immediately. Reaching this agreement is a positive step forward for both parties as we look to the future and ensure we continue to be committed to safely providing clean, reliable low-cost energy.

“We are pleased with the outcome of these negotiations and believe the new agreement addresses many of our members’ priorities,” said Dave Ceksters, the Society Bruce Local Vice-President who led the union’s bargaining efforts. “I am proud of our work and want to thank our members, union volunteers and leaders for being actively engaged throughout the bargaining process.”

“Bruce Power is pleased to reach this new Collective Agreement and we want to once again acknowledge the important contributions our Society-represented employees play in providing clean and reliable electricity to the people and businesses of Ontario as well as helping to deliver cancer-fighting medical isotopes worldwide,” said Karen Smith, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Bruce Power.

A tentative agreement was reached with the assistance of a conciliator on June 15 and the three-year agreement was ratified on June 22. Voting occurred on June 20, 21, and 22 by walk-in ballot.

About the Society of United Professionals

Founded more than 70 years ago by engineers who wanted better working conditions, the Society of United Professionals has represented the workers at Bruce Power Nuclear Generating Station since it was first constructed in the 1970s. The Society of United Professionals is Local 160 of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers with 80,000 members across North America.The Society is active in the larger Bruce County community and gives back through its Bruce Community Fund. The Fund supports a wide variety of community initiatives, including programs to recruit and retain family doctors, the United Way of Bruce Grey and other organizations like The Women's Centre, Kincardine Trails Association and the South Grey Bruce Literacy Council.

About Bruce Power

Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable nuclear power to families and businesses across the province and life-saving medical isotopes around the world. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is a Canadian-owned partnership of TC Energy, OMERS, the Power Workers’ Union and The Society of United Professionals. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

John Peevers Bruce Power 5193863799 john.peevers@brucepower.com