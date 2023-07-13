Form and Function ~ J. Montgomery Designs, A Landscape Architecture Firm
J. Montgomery Designs creates unparalleled outdoor spaces that inspire, function, and last. With decades of experience, we have it down to an art.”ALAMO, CA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The designed landscape is a balance between beauty and necessity, form and function. Any Architect will say that beauty is not enough – structure and practicality are also needed. At the same time, design without attention to beauty is, well, never a good look. Take this epi wood deck as an example. It was designed to be built at the perfect height for overflow seating at backyard gatherings. In designing space, it’s all about the experience.
— John Montgomery
The tale as old as time sticks around for a reason - necessity is absolutely the mother of invention. Whether it is adding retractable windows to a sunroom for maximum flexibility, or adding plantings for seasonal interest, it allows for problem-solving with the goal of making the most beautiful and interesting space possible. This is part of what makes landscape architecture work so fun. When looking at every situation as a unique opportunity, inspiration really hits home!
Safety is top priority in all forms of design, and for clients with multiple generations under one roof it is even more crucial. In recent years, there have been exciting advances in pool covers and fencing that make safety guards easy to use and attractive! No more gaudy plastic eyesores. If a safety solution doesn’t exist, there are ways to create custom solutions for clients. Water features are beautiful in yards, but can lead to possible dangers for children, pets or older generations. Because of that, a custom removable netting was created for a client to help ease the worry. For the years that the family’s kids are toddlers, they can rest assured that their fountain is a safe place to explore. Once the kids are grown, it’s a cinch to remove it entirely.
Landscape Architects don’t believe in sacrificing aesthetics for functionality, or the other way around. Instead, they are always trying to bring the two into balance for the best of both worlds. The more that ideas are created ‘outside the box’ the more solutions work in every way. In other words, there are always ways to improve. There is usually a beautiful solution!
Some people love to multitask. Others find it completely overwhelming to do more than one thing at a time. Regardless of personal style, it is great when landscapes are multitasking. After all – why not double or triple the potential in any given space? That is what multitasking dreams are made of!
