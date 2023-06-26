HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on whether Mersana may have misled investors about the safety and efficacy of its lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (“UpRi”), intended to treat patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

As recently as May 9, 2023, Mersana senior management emphasized to investors the company’s strategy “to establish UpRi as a foundational medicine in ovarian cancer[,]” said that its UP-NEXT Phase 3 clinical trial “significantly increased our potential market opportunity by supporting expansion into earlier lines of therapy and support potential approval outside the US.”

But, on June 15, 2023 Mersana announced that the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on the enrollment of new patients in UP-NEXT and another of its ongoing clinical studies – UPSTART-A. The FDA’s decision followed Mersana’s submission of an aggregate safety report that evaluated bleeding events in approximately 560 patients who received UpRi. The company said the report indicated that there was a higher number of serious bleeding events compared with the expected background rate of bleeding in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, including five fatal Grade 5 bleeding events.

This news sent the price of Mersana shares crashing lower that day.

We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Mersana may have placed potential profits ahead of patient safety,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

