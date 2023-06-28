e.Republic and CivStart Partner for State of Gov Tech 2023

Registration Open For Fall Event, Now In Its Third Year

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic , the nation's leading data, media, and events company focused on state and local government and education, is excited to announce it will be hosting the State of GovTech 2023 on November 14 in Foster City, California. This highly anticipated event is being held in partnership with CivStart, a nonprofit government innovation hub. Amazon Web Services is underwriting the event.State of GovTech 2023 brings together the gov tech market and adjacent market segments in a one-of-a-kind national event. Not just limited to public-sector decision-makers and IT innovators, this event will provide an opportunity for startups, entrepreneurs, corporations, investors, advisory firms, non-governmental organizations, and academia to keep up-to-date with gov tech trends, share best practices, network and collaborate.“Our aim with this event is to bring together the wider ecosystem of gov tech market participants, including government, startups, and investors, to help shape the narrative for the future of this market,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. “Each of these groups traditionally has separate events focused on their unique needs, but State of GovTech will allow us to connect the dots and help shape the future of this market together.” Gov tech spending is expected to grow between 3% and 5% in 2023, with total spending reaching as high as $137 billion—outpacing U.S. GDP. State and local government face challenges in the area of cybersecurity, workforce, broadband/connectivity, cloud computing and automation, yet many companies offering IT solutions don’t understand the public sector market or how best to reach decision makers. State of GovTech 2023 will further surface and connect the most important trends and transformations in the gov tech sector for companies to not just better understand the big picture but to become part of the dialogue shaping the future of the market.“Gov tech has amazing potential to change the lives of our citizens for the better, but at the same time it is extremely difficult for busy public-sector leaders to stay on the cutting-edge. We’re thrilled to host State of GovTech 2023 to help educate all segments of this market,” said Anthony Jamison, Co-Founder and CEO of CivStart.The event is free for the public sector; A limited number of early-bird discounted passes for the private sector are available now through July 28. Event sponsorships, including speaking opportunities or participating in a start-up showcase, are also available. Visit the event website to learn more and to register today.# # #About e.Republic: e.Republic is the nation’s leading data, media and events company focused on state and local government and education, engaging leaders through print, digital, and event platforms. Visit https://www.erepublic.com/ About CivStart: CivStart is a nonprofit innovation hub with a mission is to build an honest and inclusive ecosystem of solutions that help local government leaders better serve their communities. Visit https://www.civstart.org/