DZSI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 14, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of DZS Inc. Shareholders

Class Period: March 10, 2023 to May 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 14, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that DZS Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DZS’ financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in DZS you have until August 14, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

