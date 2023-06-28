Solatube International Introduces The Engineered Performance Series (EPS) Whole House Fans
Solatube Introduces Engineered Performance Series (EPS) Whole House Fans, Delivering Fresh Air and Unparalleled Comfort to Homes Everywhere
The whisper-quiet fan has the power to cool a home and dramatically reduce a/c-related costsVISTA, CALIF, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube® International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights and home ventilation systems, proudly announces the launch of the highly anticipated Engineered Performance Series (EPS) Whole House Fans. This groundbreaking advancement to Solatube's product lineup exemplifies the company's steadfast commitment to delivering the best in-home service technology for unparalleled customer experiences.
The Solatube EPS Whole House Fan effortlessly pulls in refreshing, cool outside air through a home’s windows while simultaneously expelling hot, stagnant indoor air from the attic and vents. Unlike air conditioning systems that simply recirculate air, this home ventilation solution replaces the air in the main living spaces and attic with fresh air.
With a sleek and modern look achieved by eliminating visible grille fasteners, the EPS Whole House Fan seamlessly integrates with any home and is the perfect combination of power and grace. Homeowners can enjoy whisper-quiet airflow due to the innovative HushMount™ 2 technology, along with an impressive reduction in temperatures of up to 30 degrees, leading to significantly cooler indoor environments and reduced air conditioning usage. Equipped with seven variable speed options, the Comfort Control Remote also allows homeowners to fine-tune their settings with ease for personalized comfort.
"We are thrilled to unveil the new enhancements of our Whole House Fan product line,” said Robert E. Westfall Jr., president of Solatube International. “Regularly airing out our homes plays a crucial role in removing pollutants, excess moisture and stagnant air, promoting better indoor air quality. It helps prevent the buildup of harmful contaminants and ensures optimal comfort and enhanced energy efficiency by regulating temperature and humidity levels. It's a simple yet effective practice that promotes a healthier, more sustainable living environment.”
In line with Solatube's unwavering commitment to energy efficiency, the new EPS Whole House Fan incorporates several advanced features that enhance its performance and functionality. The inclusion of Soft Start technology not only saves electricity but also extends the lifespan of the motor by enabling a smooth and gradual start-up, mitigating the energy surge typically associated with conventional fan systems. Additionally, the EPS Whole House Fan is equipped with an R6 damper door, offering superior insulation to prevent air leakage and maintain energy efficiency within the home. This cutting-edge design helps to minimize heat loss during colder months and keeps the cool air trapped indoors during warmer seasons. An easily removable and dishwasher-safe intake grille simplifies maintenance and cleaning, allowing homeowners to keep the system operating at optimal efficiency.
With four models that can be used alone or combined to cool any size house or number of zones, Solatube has the EPS Whole House Fan to get the job done:
- EPS Zone: Cools areas 500 to 1200 square feet
- EPS Plus: Cools areas 1,000 to 2,200 square feet
- EPS Ultra: Cools areas 2,000 to 3,200 square feet
- EPS Extreme: Cools areas 3,000+ square feet
To learn more, visit https://solatube.com/residential/whole-house-fans.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., a Kingspan Light + Air company, is widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) and has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light.
Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments the company has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021.
For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com.
