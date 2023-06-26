Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,323 in the last 365 days.

authID Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- Denver, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  authID® [Nasdaq: AUID] a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions today reported that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held via webcast today, June 26 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

At the meeting, all the directors nominated were duly re-elected, and all resolutions proposed were duly adopted. Following the adjournment of the meeting, CEO Rhon Daguro provided shareholders with an update on the Company’s activities.

About authID® Inc.

At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity verification and authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate strong authentication platform. Verified combines document-based identity verification with strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication and cloud biometrics to deliver identity-first cybersecurity for both workforce and consumer applications. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID establishes trusted digital identities, binds an identity to provisioned devices, and eliminates the risks of passwords to deliver the faster, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. For more information, visit www.authid.ai.

Media Contacts

authID Media Contact
Graham N. Arad
General Counsel
Investor-relations@authid.ai


Primary Logo

You just read:

authID Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Results

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more