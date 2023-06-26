UFANDAO Paves the Way for Student Support with Innovative Gamified Fundraising Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- UFANDAO, the leading gamified and decentralized fundraising platform, proudly announces its new initiative aimed at providing support to students in need and offering opportunities for fundraising towards educational pursuits or reducing student loan burdens. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Oleg Rodionov, UFANDAO places diversity, equity, and inclusion at the core of its mission, striving to empower students from all walks of life for a brighter future with the support of the UFANDAO community.
As highlighted in a recent Forbes article, the costs associated with higher education have consistently soared over the past three decades. During this time, tuition fees at public four-year colleges have skyrocketed from $4,160 to $10,740. Consequently, the increasing financial burden has resulted in a surge in student loans and other forms of financial assistance. Unfortunately, more than half of students in the United States graduate with debt that takes years to repay.
Furthermore, Ghana serves as an example of how access to education continues to depend on one's ability to pay. Despite a notable increase in university and polytechnic enrollments between 1983 and 1996, with a remarkable growth rate of 162%, only approximately 3% of individuals aged 18-21 are engaged in higher education, according to estimates from the University of Sussex (http://www.sussex.ac.uk/wphegt/ghana).
UFANDAO's fundraising platform firmly believes in providing opportunities for individuals to fulfill their dreams, regardless of whether it's for personal or public causes. However, the platform is equally committed to ensuring equal chances for anyone seeking education and knowledge.
Registration for UFANDAO's campaign is open to all and can be completed in just a few simple steps. Participants need to register on the UFANDAO platform, complete their personal profile, create a campaign for their dreams, assist fellow community members, whether they be fellow students or aspiring entrepreneurs, and remain open to receiving funds.
About UFANDAO:
UFANDAO is a next-generation decentralized fundraising platform dedicated to fulfilling the financial needs and aspirations of its members. Founded by a passionate team committed to fair and decentralized fundraising, UFANDAO offers time-boundless, free, secure, and decentralized fundraising campaigns. The platform operates on a subscription-based model.
https://ufandao.com
Katy Volk
