Advantages of Magnetic Tattoo Removal Over Traditional Methods

Reduced Pain: One significant advantage of magnetic tattoo removal is that it typically involves less pain compared to laser removal. Laser tattoo removal can be uncomfortable and often described as feeling like rubber bands snapping against the skin. In contrast, magnetic tattoo removal utilizes magnetic fields to break down the tattoo pigments, which is generally less painful.

Lower Risk of Scarring: Scarring is a common concern with tattoo removal procedures. Traditional methods like laser removal can sometimes cause scarring, especially when used on darker skin tones or certain types of tattoos. Magnetic tattoo removal, on the other hand, is a non-invasive technique that does not rely on heat or intense light, reducing the risk of scarring. This makes it a favorable option for individuals concerned about potential skin damage or scarring.

Faster Healing Time: Magnetic tattoo removal typically results in faster healing compared to laser removal. Laser treatments can leave the skin red, swollen, and sensitive for several days or even weeks. In contrast, magnetic tattoo removal involves minimal damage to the surrounding skin, allowing for a quicker recovery period. This means that individuals undergoing magnetic removal can often resume their regular activities sooner.

Versatility for Different Tattoo Colors: Some tattoo pigments are more challenging to remove than others, especially vibrant colors like green, blue, or yellow. Magnetic tattoo removal has shown promising results in effectively removing a broader range of tattoo colors compared to certain laser wavelengths that may struggle with specific pigments. The ability to target a wide spectrum of colors makes magnetic removal a versatile option for individuals with diverse tattoo designs.

Less Sensitivity to Skin Type: Certain skin types, particularly darker skin tones, can be more susceptible to complications with laser tattoo removal, such as hypopigmentation or hyperpigmentation. Magnetic tattoo removal poses fewer risks in this regard, as it does not rely on light energy that can interact differently with various skin types. This makes magnetic removal a potentially safer alternative for individuals with darker or more sensitive skin.

The Technique of Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal by Linda Paradis: A non-laser method of removing all types of Tattoos using the non-invasive Magnetic needles invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis by which the Specially designed 300 Gauss Magnetic needles does not go deep into the skin and with the help of Tattoo Removal serum expel the ink out of the skin effectively. No anesthesia is needed to do this treatment and there are no scars after the treatment. Please, do not compare our Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique with other chemical techniques such as acids, saline, or high alkaline technique procedures as this technique is completely a different and a new concept to remove tattoos. This technique is not in experimental stage but already has been tested and being used by well-renowned professionals worldwide. It is the only technique that guarantees ZERO scars, regardless of the number of sessions. The Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles 52/88/132 : Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are composed and assembled in round square formation with powerful Magnetism (300 Gauss). This concept was invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis who is a leader in the Tattoo Removing industry for the past 23 years. The Combination of These needles and Tattoo Removal Solution has introduced non-invasive and the safest technique to remove tattoos. These Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles helps technicians to achieve fast results and guarantees great treatment results. It does not matter how complex is the tattoo is. It will be removed efficiently. Specifications of Non-Invasive Magnetic needles: Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are patented technology. Designed with a magnetic cartridge technology and an open tip for user’s comfort. Works without producing vibrations. A protective rubber cover to prevent ink backflow. Has a zero-resistance design which is useful for the long life of the machine. Why we use 300 Gauss Magnetic Needles? As tattoo inks contain a wide range of heavy metals, whichever organic, inorganic or minerals. The Percentage of heavy metals differ depending on the composition. Most of the heavy metals contained in tattoo inks are ferromagnetic.

