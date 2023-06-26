Gran Centennial to Release New Single "Hustle" Produced by SmuveMassBeatz this July

Get ready for some serious hustle vibes this July as Gran Centennial drops their hot new single "Hustle," with production by the incredible SmuveMassBeatz!

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gran Centennial, the talented and versatile artist, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his highly anticipated single, "Hustle," produced by the renowned SmuveMassBeatz. Following the success of his last single, "Body Bag," Gran Centennial is determined to further showcase his musical prowess and dedication to his craft. The release of "Hustle" is scheduled for this July, and fans are eagerly awaiting this exciting new chapter in Gran Centennial's musical journey.

"Body Bag," Gran Centennial's previous single, has been receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from listeners, demonstrating his ability to captivate audiences with his infectious energy and compelling lyrics. Building on this momentum, Gran Centennial is determined to continue pushing boundaries and captivating fans with his latest release, "Hustle." Produced by SmuveMassBeatz, a respected figure in the music industry known for his exceptional talent and innovative production style, this collaboration promises to deliver a truly memorable and impactful musical experience.

In addition to his upcoming single release, Gran Centennial has another reason to celebrate. He is featured on the highly anticipated mixtape "Summer Heat Vol 1 Hosted By Dj Greg," alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry. This opportunity to collaborate with established artists further solidifies Gran Centennial's rising status in the industry and highlights his ability to seamlessly blend his unique style with other musical influences.

To become fully immersed in Gran Centennial's evolving musical landscape and stay up to date with his latest releases, listeners can follow him on Spotify at the following link: https://shorturl.at/cijn5 . By doing so, listeners will have the chance to explore his previous works, including the hit single "Body Bag," and be among the first to receive notifications when "Hustle" officially drops.

Gran Centennial's forthcoming single, "Hustle," promises to be a powerful testament to his artistic growth and unwavering determination. With the exceptional production skills of SmuveMassBeatz, this collaboration is set to deliver a dynamic and unforgettable musical experience that will undoubtedly resonate with fans and new listeners alike.