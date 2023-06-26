Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share, and Trend Analysis Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal/veterinary ultrasound market refers to the industry that focuses on the production and distribution of ultrasound systems specifically designed for veterinary applications. Ultrasound technology is widely used in veterinary medicine for diagnostic imaging of animals, similar to its use in human medicine.

Veterinary ultrasound machines are designed to meet the unique requirements of examining animals of different sizes, species, and anatomical variations. They are used by veterinarians to visualize internal structures, organs, and tissues in animals, aiding in the diagnosis and monitoring of various conditions and diseases.

The global animal/veterinary ultrasound market size reached USD 318.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing number of companion animals and rising demand for pet insurance are some key factors projected to support veterinary ultrasound market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, the increasing number of veterinary doctors in developed and developing countries is expected to boost revenue growth in the market going forward. The increasing number of veterinarians has also resulted in an increasing number of new treatment facilities, which is expected to boost demand for various treatment equipment for animals, including animal ultrasound devices. In addition, veterinarians' incomes in developed countries have significantly risen in recent years, and this is strengthening their purchasing power, which is expected to boost adoption of animal ultrasound devices in private clinics.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Animal Ultrasound industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Esaote SpA, GE Healthcare, Heska Corporation, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., DRAMIÑSKI S.A., and Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Limited

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Large animals segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases in cows, horses, and buffalos. Additionally, increasing livestock numbers is expected to propel revenue growth of this segment.

Obstetrics & gynecology segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing use of ultrasound for animal pregnancy testing.

North America is expected to register a considerably steady revenue growth rate in the global animal ultrasound market over the forecast period due to presence of major animal ultrasound system providers such as GE Healthcare, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., and Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Animal Ultrasound market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Animal Ultrasound market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Animal Ultrasound market.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Animal Ultrasound market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Animals

Small Companion Animals

Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Doppler Imaging

2D Ultrasound Imaging

3D & 4D Ultrasound Imaging

Scanner Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Handheld Ultrasound Scanners

Cart-based Ultrasound Scanners

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key reasons to buy the Global Animal Ultrasound Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Animal Ultrasound market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

