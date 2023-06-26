Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies, Forecasts 2021–2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 14.39 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – Growing geriatric population

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthopedic biomaterial market size is expected to reach USD 29.62 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.4% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth in the orthopedic biomaterial market can be attributed to the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. Musculoskeletal disorders are the primary causes of disability across the globe, with about 1.71 billion individuals currently suffering from them. Musculoskeletal disorders substantially restrict deftness and mobility, resulting in decreased well-being, reduced social participation, and early retirement from the job. Orthopedic biomaterials are in high demand owing to their use in regeneration, reconstruction, and repair applications of musculoskeletal disorders caused by falls, jerking movements, road accidents, fractures, and sports injuries to prevent traumatic tissue damage or loss.

The market for orthopedic biomaterials is driven by factors such as the increasing aging population, growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and injuries, technological advancements in biomaterials, and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Additionally, the expanding awareness about the benefits of biomaterials in terms of reduced recovery time, improved patient outcomes, and longer implant lifespan is also contributing to the market growth.

Geographically, North America has traditionally been a significant market for orthopedic biomaterials due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a high prevalence of orthopedic conditions. However, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, are witnessing rapid growth in the orthopedic biomaterial market due to improving healthcare facilities, rising disposable income, and a growing geriatric population.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Orthopedic Biomaterial market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Evonik Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Matexcel, Globus Medical, Stryker Corporation, DSM Biomedical, Invibio Ltd., CAM Bioceramics BV, DePuy Synthes, and ExaTech Inc

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In March 2021, Evonik Industries AG made an announcement about the development of an innovative osteoconductive PEEK biomaterial, which may be used to enhance bone fusion with an implant.

Ceramic biomaterials are garnering significant traction in the market, attributed to their biocompatibility and improved corrosion resistance. Ceramic biomaterials find application to promote the regeneration of bones or replace bones. Additionally, nano-bioceramics holds vast potential in tissue regeneration and restoration of physiological functions of the human body.

Orthopedic biomaterials in bio-resorbable tissue fixation find wide use to treat fractures and other orthopedic disorders due to various benefits such as elimination of procedures involving hardware removal, restriction of stress-shielding, and gradual load transfer to healing fractured tissues.

Orthopedic biomaterials market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to rising incidence of chronic orthopedic conditions and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development in developing economies. Additionally, rising disposable income and growing demand for novel orthopedic surgical solutions are fueling market growth in the region.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Orthopedic Biomaterial market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polymers

Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses

Composites

Metals

Calcium Phosphate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Orthobiologics

Joint Reconstruction/Replacement

Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation

Visco Supplementation

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

