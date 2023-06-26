Global Esters Market To Reach USD 42.3 Billion By 2029 – QY Research Chemicals and Materials Report
This report focuses on global and United States Esters market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.CITY OF INDUSTRY , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global esters market is expected to grow from US$ 27258 million in 2022 to US$ 42334 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period (2023-2029), according to a new report by QY Research.
In United States the Esters revenue is expected to grow from US$ 6829 million in 2022 to US$ 10610 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period (2023-2029).
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the esters market, taking into account market dynamics, key trends, recent developments, and competitive landscape.
Esters are organic compounds that are formed by the reaction between an alcohol and an organic or inorganic acid. They are widely used as solvents, lubricants, and plasticizers. The esters market is driven by the growing demand for esters from the lubricants and plastics industries. The growing demand for esters from the Asia Pacific region is also driving the esters market.
By Company
• Lanxess
• BASF
• Cargill
• ExxonMobil
• Croda
• NYCO
• Ashland
• Dow
• Esterchem
• KLK OLEO
• Wilmar
• Arkema
• Taiwan NJC
• Jialishi Additive
Segment by Type
o Fatty Acid Esters
o Phosphate Esters
o Acrylate Esters
o Others
Segment by Application
o Food & Beverages
o Personal Care & Cosmetics
o Textile
o Lubricant
o Packaging
o Others
By Region
o Americas
o United States
o Canada
o Mexico
o Brazil
• China
• APAC (excluding China)
• Japan
• Korea
• China Taiwan
• Southeast Asia
• India
• EMEA
• Europe
• Middle East
• Africa
Sample Report - https://www.qyresearch.com/reports/1580343/esters
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Esters Product Introduction
1.2 Global Esters Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029
1.2.1 Global Esters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029 1
1.2.2 Global Esters Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029 3
1.3 United States Esters Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 3
1.3.1 United States Esters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029 3
1.3.2 United States Esters Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029 5
1.4 Esters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 6
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Esters in Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 6
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Esters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 7
1.5 Esters Market Dynamics 7
1.5.1 Esters Industry Trends 7
1.5.2 Esters Market Drivers 8
1.5.3 Esters Market Challenges 9
1.5.4 Esters Market Restraints 9
1.6 Assumptions and Limitations 9
1.7 Study Objectives 10
1.8 Years Considered 11
2 Esters by Type 12
2.1 Esters Market by Type 12
2.1.1 Fatty Acid Esters 12
2.1.2 Phosphate Esters 12
2.1.3 Acrylate Esters 12
2.1.4 Others 12
2.2 Global Esters Market Size by Type 13
2.2.1 Global Esters Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 13
2.2.2 Global Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 15
2.2.3 Global Esters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 16
2.3 United States Esters Market Size by Type 16
2.3.1 United States Esters Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 16
2.3.2 United States Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 18
2.3.3 United States Esters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 20
3 Esters by Application 21
3.1 Esters Market by Application 21
3.1.1 Food & Beverages 21
3.1.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics 21
3.1.3 Textile 22
3.1.4 Lubricant 22
3.1.5 Packaging 23
3.2 Global Esters Market Size by Application 24
3.2.1 Global Esters Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 24
3.2.2 Global Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 26
3.2.3 Global Esters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 27
3.3 United States Esters Market Size by Application 28
3.3.1 United States Esters Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 28
3.3.2 United States Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 30
3.3.3 United States Esters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 31
4 Global Esters Competitor Landscape by Company 33
4.1 Global Esters Market Size by Company 33
4.1.1 Global Key Manufacturers of Esters by Revenue (2022) 33
4.1.2 Global Esters Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2023) 33
4.1.3 Global Esters Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2023) 35
4.1.4 Global Esters Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023) 36
4.2 Global Key Manufacturers of Esters, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters 37
4.3 Global Key Manufacturers of Esters, Date of Established 37
4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 38
4.5 United States Esters Market Size by Company 39
4.5.1 Key Players of Esters in United States by Revenue (2022) 39
4.5.2 United States Esters Revenue by Players (2018-2023) 40
4.5.3 United States Esters Sales by Players (2018-2023) 41
5 Global Esters Market Size by Region 43
5.1 Global Esters Market Size by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 43
5.2 Global Esters Market Size in Volume by Region (2018-2029) 44
5.2.1 Global Esters Sales in Volume by Region: 2018-2023 44
5.2.2 Global Esters Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2024-2029) 44
5.3 Global Esters Market Size in Value by Region (2018-2029) 45
5.3.1 Global Esters Sales in Value by Region: 2018-2023 45
5.3.2 Global Esters Sales in Value by Region: 2024-2029 45
6 Americas 47
6.1 Americas Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029 47
6.2 Americas Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 49
6.3 Americas Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 50
6.4 Americas Esters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 51
6.4.1 Americas Esters Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 52
6.4.2 Americas Esters Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 52
6.4.3 United States 53
6.4.4 Canada 54
6.4.5 Mexico 54
6.4.6 Brazil 55
7 EMEA 56
7.1 EMEA Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029 56
7.2 EMEA Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 57
7.3 EMEA Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 59
7.4 EMEA Esters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 60
7.4.1 EMEA Esters Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 60
7.4.2 EMEA Esters Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 61
7.4.3 Europe 62
7.4.4 Middle East 62
7.4.5 Africa 63
8 China 64
8.1 China Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029 64
8.2 China Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 65
8.3 China Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 67
9 APAC 68
9.1 APAC Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029 68
9.2 APAC Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 69
9.3 APAC Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 71
9.4 APAC Esters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 72
9.4.1 APAC Esters Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 72
9.4.2 APAC Esters Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 73
9.4.3 Japan 74
9.4.4 Korea 74
9.4.5 China Taiwan 75
9.4.6 Southeast Asia 76
9.4.7 India 77
10 Company Profiles 78
10.1 Lanxess 78
10.1.1 Lanxess Company Information 78
10.1.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview 78
10.1.3 Lanxess Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 79
10.1.4 Lanxess Esters Products Offered 79
10.2 BASF 80
10.2.1 BASF Company Information 80
10.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview 81
10.2.3 BASF Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 81
10.2.4 BASF Esters Products Offered 81
10.3 Cargill 82
10.3.1 Cargill Company Information 82
10.3.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview 83
10.3.3 Cargill Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 84
10.3.4 Cargill Esters Products Offered 84
10.4 ExxonMobil 85
10.4.1 ExxonMobil Company Information 85
10.4.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview 85
10.4.3 ExxonMobil Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 86
10.4.4 ExxonMobil Esters Products Offered 86
10.5 Croda 87
10.5.1 Croda Company Information 87
10.5.2 Croda Description and Business Overview 87
10.5.3 Croda Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 88
10.5.4 Croda Esters Products Offered 88
10.6 NYCO 89
10.6.1 NYCO Company Information 89
10.6.2 NYCO Description and Business Overview 89
10.6.3 NYCO Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 90
10.6.4 NYCO Esters Products Offered 90
10.7 Ashland 91
10.7.1 Ashland Company Information 91
10.7.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview 92
10.7.3 Ashland Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 92
10.7.4 Ashland Esters Products Offered 92
10.8 Dow 93
10.8.1 Dow Company Information 93
10.8.2 Dow Description and Business Overview 94
10.8.3 Dow Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 95
10.8.4 Dow Esters Products Offered 95
10.9 Esterchem 96
10.9.1 Esterchem Company Information 96
10.9.2 Esterchem Description and Business Overview 96
10.9.3 Esterchem Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 97
10.9.4 Esterchem Esters Products Offered 97
10.10 KLK OLEO 98
10.10.1 KLK OLEO Company Information 98
10.10.2 KLK OLEO Description and Business Overview 98
10.10.3 KLK OLEO Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 99
10.10.4 KLK OLEO Esters Products Offered 100
10.11 Wilmar 101
10.11.1 Wilmar Company Information 101
10.11.2 Wilmar Description and Business Overview 101
10.11.3 Wilmar Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 102
10.11.4 Wilmar Esters Products Offered 102
10.12 Arkema 103
10.12.1 Arkema Company Information 103
10.12.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview 104
10.12.3 Arkema Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 104
10.12.4 Arkema Esters Products Offered 104
10.13 Taiwan NJC 105
10.13.1 Taiwan NJC Company Information 105
10.13.2 Taiwan NJC Description and Business Overview 105
10.13.3 Taiwan NJC Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 106
10.13.4 Taiwan NJC Esters Products Offered 106
10.14 Jialishi Additive 107
10.14.1 Jialishi Additive Company Information 107
10.14.2 Jialishi Additive Description and Business Overview 108
10.14.3 Jialishi Additive Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 109
10.14.4 Jialishi Additive Esters Products Offered 109
11 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Esters Industry Chain Analysis
11.2 Esters Key Raw Materials
11.2.1 Key Raw Materials
11.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.3 Esters Production Mode & Process
11.4 Esters Sales and Marketing
11.4.1 Esters Sales Channels
11.4.2 Esters Distributors
11.5 Esters Customers
