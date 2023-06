Global Esters Market To Reach USD 42.3 Billion By 2029 – QY Research Chemicals and Materials Report

This report focuses on global and United States Esters market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

CITY OF INDUSTRY , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global esters market is expected to grow from US$ 27258 million in 2022 to US$ 42334 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period (2023-2029), according to a new report by QY Research.In United States the Esters revenue is expected to grow from US$ 6829 million in 2022 to US$ 10610 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period (2023-2029).The report provides an in-depth analysis of the esters market, taking into account market dynamics, key trends, recent developments, and competitive landscape.Esters are organic compounds that are formed by the reaction between an alcohol and an organic or inorganic acid. They are widely used as solvents, lubricants, and plasticizers. The esters market is driven by the growing demand for esters from the lubricants and plastics industries. The growing demand for esters from the Asia Pacific region is also driving the esters market.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the esters market, taking into account market dynamics, key trends, recent developments, and competitive landscape. The report also provides a detailed segmentation of the esters market on the basis of type, application, and region.By Company• Lanxess• BASF• Cargill• ExxonMobil• Croda• NYCO• Ashland• Dow• Esterchem• KLK OLEO• Wilmar• Arkema• Taiwan NJC• Jialishi AdditiveSegment by Typeo Fatty Acid Esterso Phosphate Esterso Acrylate Esterso OthersSegment by Applicationo Food & Beverageso Personal Care & Cosmeticso Textileo Lubricanto Packagingo OthersBy Regiono Americaso United Stateso Canadao Mexicoo Brazil• China• APAC (excluding China)• Japan• Korea• China Taiwan• Southeast Asia• India• EMEA• Europe• Middle East• AfricaSample Report - https://www.qyresearch.com/reports/1580343/esters 1 Study Coverage1.1 Esters Product Introduction1.2 Global Esters Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 20291.2.1 Global Esters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029 11.2.2 Global Esters Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029 31.3 United States Esters Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 31.3.1 United States Esters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029 31.3.2 United States Esters Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029 51.4 Esters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 61.4.1 The Market Share of United States Esters in Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 61.4.2 The Growth Rate of Esters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 71.5 Esters Market Dynamics 71.5.1 Esters Industry Trends 71.5.2 Esters Market Drivers 81.5.3 Esters Market Challenges 91.5.4 Esters Market Restraints 91.6 Assumptions and Limitations 91.7 Study Objectives 101.8 Years Considered 112 Esters by Type 122.1 Esters Market by Type 122.1.1 Fatty Acid Esters 122.1.2 Phosphate Esters 122.1.3 Acrylate Esters 122.1.4 Others 122.2 Global Esters Market Size by Type 132.2.1 Global Esters Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 132.2.2 Global Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 152.2.3 Global Esters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 162.3 United States Esters Market Size by Type 162.3.1 United States Esters Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 162.3.2 United States Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 182.3.3 United States Esters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 203 Esters by Application 213.1 Esters Market by Application 213.1.1 Food & Beverages 213.1.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics 213.1.3 Textile 223.1.4 Lubricant 223.1.5 Packaging 233.2 Global Esters Market Size by Application 243.2.1 Global Esters Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 243.2.2 Global Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 263.2.3 Global Esters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 273.3 United States Esters Market Size by Application 283.3.1 United States Esters Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 283.3.2 United States Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 303.3.3 United States Esters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 314 Global Esters Competitor Landscape by Company 334.1 Global Esters Market Size by Company 334.1.1 Global Key Manufacturers of Esters by Revenue (2022) 334.1.2 Global Esters Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2023) 334.1.3 Global Esters Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2023) 354.1.4 Global Esters Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023) 364.2 Global Key Manufacturers of Esters, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters 374.3 Global Key Manufacturers of Esters, Date of Established 374.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 384.5 United States Esters Market Size by Company 394.5.1 Key Players of Esters in United States by Revenue (2022) 394.5.2 United States Esters Revenue by Players (2018-2023) 404.5.3 United States Esters Sales by Players (2018-2023) 415 Global Esters Market Size by Region 435.1 Global Esters Market Size by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029 435.2 Global Esters Market Size in Volume by Region (2018-2029) 445.2.1 Global Esters Sales in Volume by Region: 2018-2023 445.2.2 Global Esters Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2024-2029) 445.3 Global Esters Market Size in Value by Region (2018-2029) 455.3.1 Global Esters Sales in Value by Region: 2018-2023 455.3.2 Global Esters Sales in Value by Region: 2024-2029 456 Americas 476.1 Americas Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029 476.2 Americas Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 496.3 Americas Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 506.4 Americas Esters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 516.4.1 Americas Esters Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 526.4.2 Americas Esters Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 526.4.3 United States 536.4.4 Canada 546.4.5 Mexico 546.4.6 Brazil 557 EMEA 567.1 EMEA Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029 567.2 EMEA Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 577.3 EMEA Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 597.4 EMEA Esters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 607.4.1 EMEA Esters Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 607.4.2 EMEA Esters Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 617.4.3 Europe 627.4.4 Middle East 627.4.5 Africa 638 China 648.1 China Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029 648.2 China Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 658.3 China Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 679 APAC 689.1 APAC Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029 689.2 APAC Esters Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029) 699.3 APAC Esters Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029) 719.4 APAC Esters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 729.4.1 APAC Esters Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 729.4.2 APAC Esters Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029) 739.4.3 Japan 749.4.4 Korea 749.4.5 China Taiwan 759.4.6 Southeast Asia 769.4.7 India 7710 Company Profiles 7810.1 Lanxess 7810.1.1 Lanxess Company Information 7810.1.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview 7810.1.3 Lanxess Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 7910.1.4 Lanxess Esters Products Offered 7910.2 BASF 8010.2.1 BASF Company Information 8010.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview 8110.2.3 BASF Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 8110.2.4 BASF Esters Products Offered 8110.3 Cargill 8210.3.1 Cargill Company Information 8210.3.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview 8310.3.3 Cargill Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 8410.3.4 Cargill Esters Products Offered 8410.4 ExxonMobil 8510.4.1 ExxonMobil Company Information 8510.4.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview 8510.4.3 ExxonMobil Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 8610.4.4 ExxonMobil Esters Products Offered 8610.5 Croda 8710.5.1 Croda Company Information 8710.5.2 Croda Description and Business Overview 8710.5.3 Croda Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 8810.5.4 Croda Esters Products Offered 8810.6 NYCO 8910.6.1 NYCO Company Information 8910.6.2 NYCO Description and Business Overview 8910.6.3 NYCO Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 9010.6.4 NYCO Esters Products Offered 9010.7 Ashland 9110.7.1 Ashland Company Information 9110.7.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview 9210.7.3 Ashland Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 9210.7.4 Ashland Esters Products Offered 9210.8 Dow 9310.8.1 Dow Company Information 9310.8.2 Dow Description and Business Overview 9410.8.3 Dow Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 9510.8.4 Dow Esters Products Offered 9510.9 Esterchem 9610.9.1 Esterchem Company Information 9610.9.2 Esterchem Description and Business Overview 9610.9.3 Esterchem Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 9710.9.4 Esterchem Esters Products Offered 9710.10 KLK OLEO 9810.10.1 KLK OLEO Company Information 9810.10.2 KLK OLEO Description and Business Overview 9810.10.3 KLK OLEO Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 9910.10.4 KLK OLEO Esters Products Offered 10010.11 Wilmar 10110.11.1 Wilmar Company Information 10110.11.2 Wilmar Description and Business Overview 10110.11.3 Wilmar Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 10210.11.4 Wilmar Esters Products Offered 10210.12 Arkema 10310.12.1 Arkema Company Information 10310.12.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview 10410.12.3 Arkema Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 10410.12.4 Arkema Esters Products Offered 10410.13 Taiwan NJC 10510.13.1 Taiwan NJC Company Information 10510.13.2 Taiwan NJC Description and Business Overview 10510.13.3 Taiwan NJC Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 10610.13.4 Taiwan NJC Esters Products Offered 10610.14 Jialishi Additive 10710.14.1 Jialishi Additive Company Information 10710.14.2 Jialishi Additive Description and Business Overview 10810.14.3 Jialishi Additive Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023) 10910.14.4 Jialishi Additive Esters Products Offered 10911 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis11.1 Esters Industry Chain Analysis11.2 Esters Key Raw Materials11.2.1 Key Raw Materials11.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers11.3 Esters Production Mode & Process11.4 Esters Sales and Marketing11.4.1 Esters Sales Channels11.4.2 Esters Distributors11.5 Esters CustomersAbout Us,QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 16 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world,QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 60,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.