Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. rejoins Russell 3000® Index

/EIN News/ -- DUNMORE, Pa., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC), parent company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, is pleased to announce that effective June 26, 2023, the company has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, as part of the 2023 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution.



“We are honored and delighted to once again be part of the Russell indexes, which are internationally recognized markers of growth. We believe Fidelity Bank’s inclusion in the prestigious Russell 3000® Index demonstrates our commitment and position to delivering long-term growth and maximizing shareholder value,” said Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Annual Russell 3000® Index reconstitution captures the 3,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, 2023, ranking them by total market capitalization.

Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by business objective, market-capitalization rankings, and customer delivery and differentiation attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank has built a strong history as a trusted financial advisor and continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience. It operates 20 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties, along with a limited production commercial office in Luzerne County and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital banking experience online at www.bankatfidelity.com, through the Fidelity Mobile Banking app, and in the Client Care Center at 1-800-388-4380. Additionally, the Bank offers full-service Wealth Management & Brokerage Services, a Mortgage Center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services. Part of the Company’s vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 4,100 hours of volunteer time and over $1.6 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2022. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.