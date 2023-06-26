DEQ Updates Email Addresses

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has completed its Department-wide email address change. Now, all DEQ email addresses will use the @deq.nc.gov domain.

Previously, DEQ email addresses still referenced the Department’s former name, the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources, or NCDENR. This update reflects DEQ’s ongoing work to modernize and streamline its business practices.

DEQ encourages those who regularly interact with staff or provide public comment via email to update their contact lists. All emails sent to the old @ncdenr.gov domain will be delivered to the new addresses for at least three years to ensure there are no interruptions in service.