Organic Electronics Market Share, Top Key Players, Growth Worth USD 178.25 Billion in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for consumer electronic products and increasing focus on integrating advanced functionalities at reduced cost are key factors driving market

Market Size – USD 55.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – High demand from Asia Pacific” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic electronics market size is expected to reach USD 178.25 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for consumer electronic products and increasing focus on integrating advanced functionalities at reduced cost. Organic electronics offer several more benefits as compared to electronic products based on inorganic materials such as silicon and gallium arsenide. For example, organic semiconductors along with being lightweight and cost-effective, provide mechanical flexibility and possibility of chemical modifications. In addition, organic electronic materials consume less power. Additionally, a significant property of organic materials-based devices is that these can be produced at room temperature, which allows for integration of large-area electronic functions cost-effectively on flexible substrates.

Organic electronics is garnering significant traction in the medical industry, particularly in the treatment of blindness by insertion of retinal chip in patient’s eye. Organic retinal chips convert light rays entering the eye into electrical signals and transfer it to brain via the receptor cells. This technology has enabled patients with blindness to distinguish light and dark, object contours, and occasionally even facial expressions and alphabets.

Growing emphasis on technologies for renewable energy generation has fueled demand for organic electronic batteries owing to high-power density of electrodes, and fast charging and discharging benefits.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/670

Key manufacturers and vendors are profiled extensively, including their product portfolios, production capacity, gross margins, revenues, and costing. The report also includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The report also provides profiles of key competitive players and their strategies and operating procedures. The report further provides insights into the opportunities and threats that the industry may witness in the upcoming years, throughout the forecast period.

Top players profiled in the report include

Covestro AG, Novaled GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Sumitomo Corporation, BASF SE, Siemens AG, LG Display Co. Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Samsung Display Co. Ltd., and Evonik Industries

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Sumitomo Chemical and Isorg, which a leading supplier of organic photodetector devices and large-area image sensors, made an announcement about entering into a collaborative agreement for developing organic photodetector devices for use in organic CMOS image sensors and fingerprint sensors in smartphones.

Organic semiconductors find wide application in organic light-emitting diodes lighting and displays applications, thin film batteries, electronic paper, organic photovoltaics, supercapacitors, and sensors.

Organic electronic displays are made up of an organic film to generate light energy via phosphorescence instead of deploying backlight. Organic electronic displays devices such as OLEDs offer several benefits over LCDs such as highly reduced screen thickness, enhanced image quality with improved contrast, viewing angle, wider color gamut, increased brightness, and better refresh rates. Also, simpler design of OLEDs allows for foldable, flexible, and transparent displays.

Organic electronics market in Asia Pacific accounted for fastest revenue CAGR in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period due to rapid growth of the consumer electronics industry and increasing disposable income. In addition, presence of leading manufacturers of organic electronics in countries in the region are causative of steady market growth.

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the Organic Electronics market

In-depth analysis of the historical years and forecast period

Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/organic-electronics-market

The global Organic Electronics market report offers definitions, classifications, and comprehensive coverage of the entire industry. Furthermore, the report is segmented into key aspects to offer a better understanding of the global Organic Electronics market. The report examines crucial elements of the Organic Electronics industry by giving a detailed description of the threats, drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Semiconductor

Dielectric

Conductor

Substrate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Display

Battery

Lighting

Conductive Ink

Memory

Organic Photovoltaics

Sensor

Organic RFID

Others

Regional Landscape:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Organic Electronics Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Organic Electronics Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Proceed To Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/670

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Take a Look at OUR Reports:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/minimally-invasive-surgical-instruments-market

Molecular Glue Degrader Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-glue-degrader-market

Compostable Biopolymers Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/compostable-biopolymers-market

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-market

Distributed Denial of Service Protection and Mitigation Security Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/distributed-denial-of-service-protection-and-mitigation-security-market

Flexible Polyurethane Foam Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-polyurethane-foam-market

Bioimpedance Analyzer Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioimpedance-analyzer-market

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Report: Wound Care Market | cryotherapy market

Trending Title: Pharmacovigilance Market | SLAM Technology Market