George Stanas GJK Facility services awarded AM for his Philanthropy

and director of the Epworth Medical Foundation, George Stamas, receives the AM for his significant service to the community through the not-for-profit sector

I’ve always been keen to put back into society, more around charity work and supporting underprivileged people,” Mr. Stamas says. “My not-for-profit work has been very fulfilling” — George Stamas AM

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur and director of the Epworth Medical Foundation, George Stamas, receives the AM recognition for his significant service to the community through the not-for-profit sector George Stamas has added another feather to his well-decorated hat as the Greek Australian recently got recognition as the AM for his contributions to helping the needy in society. Mr. Stamas has been Director at the Epworth Medical Foundation since 2018 and was involved in the establishment of GJK Indigenous Solutions and the Hellenic Museum in Melbourne, leveraging his years of experience in the facility management industry.

Millions of people across the globe suffer from different situations and often need the assistance of others to get to the next stage in life. Consequently, several initiatives have been set up to help such individuals. However, more needs to be done in this regard, which is where the likes of George Stamas and his team at Epworth Medical Foundation have been particularly helpful in Australia.

