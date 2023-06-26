Automated Cell Culture Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Growth Factors, Trends, and Forecast 2027

Global Automated Cell Culture Market will experience significant growth, reaching USD 45.58 Billion by 2027.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automated Cell Culture Market will experience significant growth, reaching USD 45.58 Billion by 2027. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in chronic diseases and research related to cell biology for better treatment options. Modular Automation cell culture systems are gaining popularity due to their ability to save resources and time while improving the accuracy and quality of samples.

Laboratories involved in various scientific fields, such as cell signaling, pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, and cancer biology, rely heavily on Modular Automation cell culture systems. The demand for rapid production and selection of optimized cell lines for high-throughput cell-based screening applications is expected to boost the Automated Cell Culture Market growth. Additionally, the strict standardization requirements and high throughput requirements in both academia and industry will support the market's revenue growth through 2027.

The automated cell culture market is divided into two segments: modular automation and whole lab automation. In 2019, the modular automation segment held the majority of the global market share, accounting for 67.1%. It is expected to continue gaining significant traction throughout the analysis period.

In terms of product type, the automated cell culture market is categorized into vessels and consumables. In 2019, the consumables segment accounted for over 60% of the market value. This growth was driven by increased research activities in fields such as stem cells and oncology. The rising demand for consumables like sera, reagents, and media for various cell culture applications in biopharmaceutical production, toxicology, drug discovery, and vaccine production has contributed to the segment's growth.

Among the different applications, the biopharmaceutical production segment held a revenue share of 22.1% in 2019. It is expected to witness significant growth through 2027.

In terms of end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the automated cell culture market in 2019, accounting for nearly 37.8% of the market share. This segment is projected to gain significant traction through 2027.

Some leading companies operating in the global Automated Cell Culture Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Irvine Scientific (U.S.), InvivoGen (U.S.), and CellGenix GmbH (Germany).

The global market is further segmented into type and application:

By Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Modular Automation

Whole Lab Automation

By Product (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Consumables

Vessels

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Biopharmaceutical Production

Diagnostics

Gene Therapy

Drug Screening and Development

Toxicity Testing

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Others

By End-user (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

