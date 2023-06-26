Continuous Testing Market to Surpass USD 6.17 Billion by 2030 with a 15.8% CAGR

Reports And Data

The global continuous testing market size was USD 1.67 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global continuous testing market had a valuation of USD 1.67 billion in 2021 and is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% throughout the forecast period. The main drivers of revenue growth in the global continuous testing market are the increasing demand for quicker application release cycles and the need to reduce defect costs and enhance test coverage.

Continuous testing involves the automated testing of all software development stages, including unit tests, integration tests, acceptance tests, and performance tests, as well as various environments like DevOps, Quality Assurance (QA), staging, and production. The implementation of automation testing and continuous testing enables organizations to respond promptly to changing market conditions.

Test automation and continuous testing contribute to accelerated development and release of updates. As per a 2021 survey, 21% of QA professionals stated that they have incorporated source code management, continuous integration, and continuous testing into their DevOps process to expedite code release. Test automation allows for consistent and thorough testing of developed code, emphasizing quick error resolution to ensure the delivery of clean code, resulting in faster application integrations and launches. Continuous testing guarantees that any proposed change for continuous delivery meets the expected quality standards. This methodology assesses both the product's health and associated business risks following a change. The objective of continuous testing is to prevent the release of changes that do not meet the desired quality criteria. Developers can save time by applying testing to validate their feature changes. This automated process allows tests to run in the background, execute test suites, upload results to test-rail, and automatically notify the team about feature validation. According to a 2021 survey, around 36% of respondents employ the DevOps approach in software development to enhance time-to-market, improve security, coding standards, and promote developer communication and collaboration. A significant advantage of scheduled jobs within an organization is that continuous testing can run test cases overnight, reducing the developers' workload of confirming code during working hours. Testing ensures accurate and immediate results, ensuring that the deployed code is promptly verified, with reports available in no time to ensure code quality.

Segments Covered in the Report

The continuous testing market can be categorized based on different outlooks. Firstly, based on component type, the market includes software and services. The software component refers to the tools and applications used for continuous testing, while services encompass the support and consulting services provided by vendors.

Secondly, the market can be classified according to deployment type, which includes cloud and on-premises. Cloud deployment involves hosting the continuous testing infrastructure on remote servers, providing flexibility and scalability. On the other hand, on-premises deployment involves setting up the testing environment within the organization's premises.

Another classification is based on platform type, which comprises web, desktop, and mobile platforms. Continuous testing can be performed across these different platforms to ensure the quality and functionality of applications across various devices and interfaces.

The market can also be segmented based on organization size, distinguishing between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Both SMEs and large enterprises can benefit from continuous testing solutions, although their requirements and implementation strategies may vary.

Strategic development:

The continuous testing market is witnessing strategic developments aimed at enhancing its growth and expanding its reach. These strategic initiatives focus on various aspects of the market to improve testing practices, increase efficiency, and meet the evolving needs of organizations.

One significant strategic development in the continuous testing market is the introduction of advanced software solutions. Market players are investing in the development of robust testing tools and platforms that offer enhanced automation, comprehensive test coverage, and seamless integration with existing software development processes. These advanced software solutions empower organizations to achieve faster application releases, improved code quality, and streamlined testing workflows.

Another strategic development is the expansion of service offerings. Continuous testing service providers are expanding their portfolios to cater to a broader range of customer requirements. These services encompass not only test automation but also consulting, training, and support services. By offering comprehensive solutions, service providers aim to assist organizations in implementing continuous testing practices effectively and efficiently.

Competitive Landscape:

EPAM Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Broadcom, Inc., Spirent Communications, Cognizant, LogiGear Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Parasoft Corporation, Capgemini SE, Atos SE, and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited.

