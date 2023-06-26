TELF AG Sponsors the International Chromium Development Association's "Chrome Industry Sustainability Awards 2023"
TELF AG proudly sponsored the "Chrome Industry Sustainability Awards 2023," organized by the International Chromium Development Association (ICDA).
Sustainability is no longer an option but a necessity. We cannot afford to continue with business as usual.”LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TELF AG, a full-service international physical commodities trader with three decades of industry expertise, proudly sponsored the "Chrome Industry Sustainability Awards 2023," organized by the International Chromium Development Association (ICDA). This initiative highlights TELF AG's commitment to promoting sustainability and responsible practices within the global chrome industry.
The "Chrome Industry Sustainability Awards" aimed to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in sustainable development, innovation, and environmental stewardship within the chromium industry. As a leading player in the commodities trading sector, TELF AG acknowledges sustainability's crucial role in ensuring the chrome industry's long-term viability and health.
TELF AG's Head of Sustainability delivered an impactful speech during the Awards Ceremony. The speech resonated with the audience as it highlighted the importance of incorporating sustainable practices into the core operations of the chrome industry. With its vast experience in commodities trading, TELF AG's Head of Sustainability shared valuable insights on driving positive change and fostering a sustainable future for the industry. In a heartfelt part of the speech, she emphasized, "It is up to us to act and make a positive impact. Let us embrace this opportunity with open hearts and minds and make sustainability a core part of our businesses and lives." In a climactic moment of her speech, TELF AG's Head of Sustainability also said, "Sustainability is no longer an option but a necessity. We can not afford to continue with business as usual."
Reflecting on the event, the ICDA's Event Manager expressed her appreciation for TELF AG's contribution, stating, "It was a superb ceremony, and TELF AG's Head of Sustainability speech was very inspiring."
As a responsible corporate citizen, TELF AG continually strives to promote sustainable practices and encourage environmental stewardship across its operations. By sponsoring the "Chrome Industry Sustainability Awards 2023," TELF AG demonstrates its commitment to supporting initiatives that drive positive change and foster a sustainable future for the chrome industry and the broader commodities sector.
About TELF AG:
TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, as well as financing and logistics solutions, which enable suppliers to focus on their core activities and to access far-reaching markets wherever they may be.
Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, thereby facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability. For more information, visit www.telf.ch
About the International Chromium Development Association (ICDA):
The ICDA is a non-profit association headquartered in Paris. It promotes the value and sustainability of chromium and represents the chromium industry worldwide through communication, forums, and R&D projects. For more information, visit www.icdacr.com
TELF AG: Green metals, critical minerals, or strategic metals are essential for clean energy technologies like wind turbines, solar panels, and EVs.