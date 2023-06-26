Charities Benefit from £176,500 Funding Bonanza thanks to Provide Community

Provide Community Governors with Group CEO Mark Heasman (left)

Provide Community has announced a record funding pot of £176,500 to be shared by 76 charities and community groups in its 2023 charitable giving initiative.

Provide Group has seen extensive growth over the last year, and it was good to see nominations coming in from across the organisation in locations from Doncaster to Dorset” — Provide Community Vice-Chair of Governors, Michael Glassock