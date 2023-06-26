Charities Benefit from £176,500 Funding Bonanza thanks to Provide Community
Provide Community has announced a record funding pot of £176,500 to be shared by 76 charities and community groups in its 2023 charitable giving initiative.
Provide Group has seen extensive growth over the last year, and it was good to see nominations coming in from across the organisation in locations from Doncaster to Dorset”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and social care organisation Provide Community has announced a record funding pot of £176,500 to be shared by 76 charities and community groups in its 2023 charitable giving initiative.
— Provide Community Vice-Chair of Governors, Michael Glassock
As an employee-owned organisation, members of staff across the community interest company (CIC) are invited to nominate causes close to their hearts for donations ranging from £500 to £6000. A council of Governors made up of Provide Community employees selects the worthiest funding recipients from nominations. Every month, employees can submit nominations for funding, with this round representing a record amount.
This month, a total of 76 charities and community groups are set to receive donations, including the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Service, Families in Focus, Streets2Homes and Maldon Pioneers. Donations will also be made to national charities including Cancer Research, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, and the Children’s Heart Foundation.
This year, Provide Community has seen significant growth and has exceeded its 2023 charitable giving figures by £56,500, donating to an extra 46 charities.
Provide Community Chair of Governors, Nicola Yarnall said: “We are delighted to have been able to donate more than £176,000 on behalf of our members in 2023 in line with our ambition to donate £800,000 to charities and local causes in 2023-24. This money will support recipients to continue the fantastic work they do in our communities, supporting those who need them the most.
“This phase of funding is focused on being able to support organisations that are close to our members’ hearts, and it is wonderful to have added another £56,000 to last year’s total.”
Provide Community Vice-Chair of Governors Michael Glassock commented: “Provide Group has seen extensive growth over the last year, and it was good to see nominations coming in from across the organisation in locations from Doncaster to Dorset.
“This £176,500 will support 76 very diverse charities and community groups ranging from disability support and sports to health and animal welfare.”
