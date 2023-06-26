Automotive Smart Tire Market Size Worth USD 126.91 Billion in 2028 By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing usage of new and more advanced materials in tires is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Automotive Smart Tire Market Size – USD 76.78 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of 5G technology in smart tires” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Smart Tire Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Automotive Smart Tire market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Automotive Smart Tire market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Automotive Smart Tire market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

The global automotive smart tires market size reached USD 76.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of 5G technology in smart tires is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing usage of new and more advanced tire materials that can evaluate real-time monitoring of tire conditions will boost revenue growth of the market. Currently, demand for 5G automated technology and tire pressuring monitoring systems for automotive smart tires has increased significantly. Many companies are combining strategies to sustain in the competitive market. Additionally, tire manufacturers are deploying Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance development of smart tires and increasing implementation of 3D printing for production of automotive smart tires. These advanced technologies being deployed in the automotive industry have been playing a significant role for rising use of AI and research and development of various features offered in smart tires.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Continental AG

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Toyo Tire Corporation

Nexen Tire Corporation

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Maxxis International

Interco Tire Corporation

The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Heavy Duty Truck

Passenger Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Features Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Connected Tire

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Non-pneumatic Tire

Pneumatic Tire

The research study on the global Automotive Smart Tire market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Some Important Points Answered in this Automotive Smart Tire Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the Automotive Smart Tire market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Automotive Smart Tire.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Major benefits of the Automotive Smart Tire report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

4.2.2.1. Growing incidence of breast cancer

