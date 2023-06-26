Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market: Opportunities and Challenges in a Rapidly Evolving Industry 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for E-TPU materials in sports and leisure goods is a key factor driving Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) market revenue growth

Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

The global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) market size reached USD 350.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for expanded thermoplastic polyurethane due to high resilience and rising usage in the automotive industry are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand from the automotive industry will continue to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent over the forecast period.Particle foams are ideal for a wide range of automotive applications owing to the material’s unique features. Fittings and components made of particle foam have good capacity to absorb energy during dynamic load. Impact absorbers are widely used for passive passenger and chassis safety in floors, steering columns, headliners, side panels, headrests, and bumpers.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

BASF SE

Plymouth Foam

LLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Guo Sheng Enterprise Co. Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd. (GRECO)

Ningbo GMF New Material Technology Co.Ltd.

Guangdong Gelin New Material Technology Co.Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co.Ltd.

Miracll Chemicals Co.Ltd

The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Polycaprolactone

Polyester

Polyether

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Diisocyanate

Diols

Polyols

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Footwear

Automotive

Electronics

Sports

Flooring Systems

Others

The research study on the global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Some Important Points Answered in this Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU).

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Major benefits of the Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market By Circulating Biomarker Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market Regional Outlook

7.1. Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market share By Region, 2023–2032

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

8.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3. Competitor’s Positioning

8.4. Strategy Benchmarking

8.5. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Circulating Biomarker & Service Offerings

9.1.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.1.4. Financials

9.1.5. Emergen Research Insights

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

