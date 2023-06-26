ARHT Introduces a New Multi-Panel Holographic Display in Partnership with Newtonlab Space

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced that it has partnered with Spain’s Newtonlab Space to be the exclusive global distributor of the multi panel holographic display Show Window MaxTM. This new Display features a 3-wide holographic display and measures about 330 cm (10 feet and 10 inches) in width and 220 cm (7 feet and 3 inches) in height. In addition, the Show Window MaxTM has bevels between panels measuring only 2.4 cm (less than 1 inch), the narrowest in the world, and is enhanced by the ARHT Engine streaming and CMS technology. Custom applications can combine up to eight panels measuring almost 9 meters (29 ½ feet) in width.



Designed by hologram veterans Newtonlab Space, the Show Window MaxTM was premiered in late January 2023 at ISE in Barcelona. Ideal for retail, entertainment, museums, trade shows, experience centers, airports or anywhere large crowds gather, the impact of the Show Window MaxTM is undeniable.

“ARHT’s global reach and growing focus on retail applications of hologram technology made them the natural choice to distribute Show Window MaxTM globally,” said Newtonlab Space CEO Carles Giner. “Adding the streaming and CMS capabilities of the ARHT Engine as well as their global network in the cloud takes Show Window Max to a whole new level.”

“Newtonlab Space has been curating high-quality holographic experiences for a variety of enterprise clients for a number of years and has built a reputation for outstanding 3D content creation,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “The Show Window Max is the premium high-impact holographic display for so many applications. We already have interest from multiple clients.”

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Sydney, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

About Newtonlab Space

Newtonlab Space is a holographic laboratory specialized in researching different holography techniques and developing its own products and solutions, with offices in Barcelona and A Coruña (Spain). Founded in 2020 by professionals with a high experience in the field of audiovisual technology, Newtonlab Space has focused its main activity on developing new patented multi-panel holographic devices and the creation of high-quality 3D content for such devices. Newtonlab Space works for sectors such as healthcare, corporate, retail, advertising or events.

ARHT trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.



