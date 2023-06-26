Key Trends in the Digital Transformation Market: Strategies for Success in a Tech-Driven World | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness among organizations to adopt digital technology is a key factor driving digital transformation market revenue growth

Digital Transformation Market Size – USD 492.43 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends – Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in digital transformation ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report on the Global "Digital Transformation Market " is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global Digital Transformation Market is dominated by key Players, such as [𝐈𝐁𝐌, 𝐒𝐀𝐏 𝐒𝐄, 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐞, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐇𝐂𝐋 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐇𝐞𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐏, 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝, 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢.These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Stake holders and other participants in the global Digital Transformation Market will be able to gain the upper hand by using the report as a powerful resource for their business needs.

The global digital transformation market size reached USD 492.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness among organizations to adopt digital technology is the key factor driving market revenue growth.The process of using digital technology to develop new or modify existing business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet changing business and market requirements is known as digital transformation. Digital transformation is frequently fueled by customer expectations. Businesses must embrace digital transformation if they want to succeed. A lot of businesses think they need to change to keep up with the evolving market forces brought on by digitization. 56% of businesses intend to prioritize digital transformation by 2021. The purpose of digital transformation is to boost business growth, enhance customer experience, and generate new revenue streams. Companies typically adopt digital technology to improve efficiency, cut costs, or solve other business problems. A bank, for example, might use automated form-generation software to save time.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption and impact of digital transformation across various industries. As organizations faced unprecedented challenges, they rapidly turned to digital solutions to ensure business continuity and meet changing customer needs. The digital transformation market experienced a surge as companies embraced technologies such as cloud computing, remote collaboration tools, e-commerce platforms, and automation systems to adapt to the new normal.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

The growth of the digital transformation market has been remarkable in recent years. Organizations across industries recognize the need to adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape to stay competitive and meet evolving customer expectations. As a result, the market for digital transformation solutions and services has experienced substantial growth and is expected to continue expanding.Numerous factors contribute to the growth of the digital transformation market. Technological advancements, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and machine learning, have paved the way for transformative digital capabilities. Organizations are leveraging these technologies to optimize operations, improve customer experiences, drive innovation, and gain a competitive edge.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬

𝟏. 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Digital Transformation

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Digital Transformation Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Digital Transformation Market .

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Rapid advancements in technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and automation play a crucial role in driving digital transformation. These technologies provide new capabilities, improve operational efficiency, enable data-driven decision-making, and enhance customer experiences.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Consumer expectations have shifted significantly in the digital age. Customers now demand seamless digital experiences, personalized interactions, and convenience across multiple channels. Organizations are driven to adopt digital transformation strategies to meet these evolving customer expectations and remain competitive.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Solutions

Services

𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Cloud

On-Premises

𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

𝟐.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The digital transformation market refers to the widespread adoption and integration of digital technologies across various industries and sectors to fundamentally change business processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive overall growth and efficiency. It encompasses the utilization of technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, automation, and robotics, among others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 IBM, SAP SE, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture, Google LLC, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Inc., Alibaba Cloud, Broadcom, Marlabs, Cognizant, and Capgemini.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐈 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

