Amedisys and Optum to Combine, Advancing Value-Based Care for Patients 

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice and high-acuity care, and Optum, a diversified health services company, have agreed to combine. The agreement calls for the acquisition of Amedisys’s outstanding common stock in an all-cash transaction for $101 per share.



The combination of Amedisys with Optum unites two organizations dedicated to providing compassionate, value-based comprehensive care to patients and their families. The agreement is subject to Amedisys shareholder approvals, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 18,000 employees in 522 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 455,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.2 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

