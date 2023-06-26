Invitation to Bubblr Inc.'s Webinar with Shareholders and Q&A

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY , June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc. (OTCQB: BBLR), now operating as Ethical Web AI, an ethical technology company dedicated to the development of an Ethical Web Open-Source platform and the advancement of a better Internet, invites shareholders to participate in a webinar and Q&A call with the company's management.

The session will feature Bubblr's CEO, Tim Burks, and CSO, Professor Paul J. Morrissey, who will provide comprehensive updates on the company's strategic endeavors, recent milestones, and future outlook.

As part of the webinar, a dedicated Q&A segment has been included to address shareholder queries. We invite all shareholders to submit their questions via email until July 3rd, 2023. Please forward your inquiries to shareholderquestions@ethicalweb.ai.

The webinar will be pre-recorded and made available to the public during July 2023. A link to access the webinar will be shared in an upcoming press release.

We appreciate your continued support and look forward to addressing your questions during the conference call.

Ethical Web AI, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is providing the essential building blocks for the future of search on the Internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own community apps or integrate our software with any existing apps.

