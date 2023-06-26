Miami-Dade Public Schools Selects Incident IQ for Student Device Management and Help Ticketing Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built for K-12 schools, today announced that Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has chosen Incident IQ as its comprehensive solution for student device inventory management and help desk ticketing. This will enable M-DCPS to enhance its technology support services — returning time to classroom instruction through increased responsiveness, reduced technology downtime, and an improved support experience for students, teachers, and staff.

With over 330,000 students and more than 34,000 employees, M-DCPS required a robust and scalable solution to efficiently manage the hundreds of thousands of devices throughout their district. After an extensive evaluation process, Incident IQ emerged as the clear choice for the district, offering a user-friendly interface, time-saving automations, and key integrations with core components of Miami-Dade’s tech stack.

"We are thrilled to partner with Incident IQ to streamline our device management and ticketing processes. As a district committed to providing the best learning environment for our students, we recognized the need for a comprehensive solution that could handle the scale of our student technology initiatives at Miami-Dade County Public Schools,” said Daniel Mateo, Assistant Superintendent, Innovation & School Choice at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. “Incident IQ stood out with its comprehensive platform that includes all of the features needed to operationalize the deployment of devices across a little more than 350 schools — including the ability to automate workflows; provide notifications; tie in insurance claims and acceptable usage policies; and track financial obligations, procurement data, and useful analytics; all while providing stakeholders with a role-based permissions policy that allows for everyone to remain informed.”

Incident IQ's cloud-based platform will empower M-DCPS to efficiently track, manage, and support their extensive inventory of student devices. With live-updating reports, the team at Miami-Dade can view device usage stats in real-time, allowing for rapid intervention when it comes to lost and stolen devices. Using Incident IQ’s API-driven integrations with leading K-12 MDM solutions, recent login data can be utilized to identify assigned student devices that haven’t been accessed within an assigned timeframe. Miami-Dade is also using Spare Pool in Incident IQ to manage loaner student devices, ensuring that a lost or damaged device doesn't disrupt classroom instruction. In addition, Incident IQ's comprehensive ticketing system will enable M-DCPS staff to efficiently address and resolve technology-related issues, using automations and routing that instantly assign support requests to the proper support team.

"We are honored to be chosen as the workflow management partner for Miami-Dade County Public Schools," said R.T. Collins, CEO of Incident IQ. "We understand the unique support challenges faced by large K-12 school systems like M-DCPS, and we’ve engineered our platform with the express purpose of handling needs like this at scale. This represents an enormous chance to positively impact the classroom experience for students, and we value the opportunity to work alongside our district partners at M-DCPS to support their educational technology initiatives."

By choosing a workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 environments, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is building technology infrastructure geared towards supporting their student device programs with sustainability and scalability in mind — ensuring that teachers and students receive exemplary support and that the district obtains the best return on their investment in technology-transformed education.



About Miami-Dade Public Schools:

Miami-Dade Public Schools is the third-largest school district in the United States, serving over 330,000 students across 392 schools. The district is committed to providing a world-class education to its diverse student population, promoting academic excellence, and preparing students for success in college, careers, and beyond.

About Incident IQ:

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. More than eight million students and teachers in over 1,300 districts rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.



Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

Attachment

lgabrielse@wearecsg.com