Hydroponics Market Size to be valued at USD 12.29 Billion in 2030 |Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Independent of external climatic conditions and rise in desertification, are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Hydroponics Market Size – USD 2.56 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.2%, Market Trends – Rapid change in climate due to global warming ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Hydroponics Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Hydroponics research in the year 2023.

Global hydroponics market size reached USD 2.56 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Independent of external climatic conditions and rise in desertification are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

In addition, rapid change in climate due to global warming had adversely impacted weather patterns giving rise to erratic rainfall, drought, and desertification, thereby declining agricultural productivity. This has led to an increase in global demand for food and therefore has led to rising demand for alternative farming practices such as hydroponics, which is expected to propel revenue growth of the market further.

Rise in desertification is a significant factor that is expected to increase demand for hydroponics. Desertification leads to persistent degradation of land by climatic variations and human activities and negatively impacts agriculture output. Countries with rising populations are facing a rapid increase in desertification. For instance, according to Desertification and Land Degradation Atlas of India published in June 2021 by the Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, around 97.85 million hectares (mha) of India’s Total Geographical Area (TGA) of 328.72 mha underwent land degradation during 2018-19, and about 83.69 million hectares (mha) of land underwent desertification in 2018-19 which was more significant than the 81.48 million hectares (mha) in 2003-2005 and 82.64 million hectares (mha) in 2011-13. This is expected to increase demand for hydroponics systems and significantly propel market revenue growth.

To gain genuine analysis and a thorough understanding of the market, interested parties can request a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/85

The research also offers a thorough analysis of the key market components, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, restrictions, risks, and micro and macroeconomic factors. The next section, which focuses on industry trends, discusses market drivers and major market trends. The research provides production and capacity analysis that takes into account marketing pricing trends, industry capacity, production, and production value. This study examines the market in addition to its primary geographies, market segments, and recent industry trends. The report’s thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis are all meant to assist the reader in deftly developing corporate growth strategies. In order to strengthen their financial position in the industry, established market players can benefit from strategic recommendations.

Important Features that Highlight the Offering Hydroponicss in the Reports:

⋆ Comprehensive Market Overview

⋆ Evolving Dynamics of the Industry Market

⋆ In-depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

⋆ Historical, Current, and Projected Market Size in Quantity and Value

⋆ Recent Trends and Advancements in the Industry

⋆ Competitive Landscape of the Market

⋆ Key Companies and Product Strategies

⋆ Promising Growth Potential in Niche Segments/Regions.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

AMHYDRO (U.S.), Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada), AeroFarms (U.S.), Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Emirates Hydroponics Farms (UAE), LumiGrow (U.S.), Signify Holding (the Netherlands) Terra Tech Corp (U.S.) and Freight Farms (U.S.)

Detailed Segmentation:

Type Movement Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aggregate Systems

Liquid Systems

Crop Movement Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Peppers

Cucumbers

Herbs

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:

◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/85

The report encompasses the following components:

◘ Introduction: This section furnishes background information regarding the research problem and elucidates the purpose and necessity of the study.

◘ Literature Review: This section offers an overview of previous research conducted on the subject matter, including relevant theories, models, and recent research findings.

◘ Methodology: This section presents a comprehensive description of the research design, data collection methods, and sample size. The study employed a qualitative approach, utilizing semi-structured interviews and surveys.

◘ Results: In this section, the analysis results are presented, accompanied by tables, graphs, and other visual aids that effectively convey the information.

◘ Discussion: The purpose of this section is to interpret the results and compare them with findings from prior research and existing theories.

◘ Conclusion: This section succinctly summarizes the main research findings and provides suggestions for future studies, along with recommendations for further research.

◘ References: This section comprises a list of all the sources utilized in the research report, such as books, journal articles, and online sources. These sources were consulted to gain a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and to incorporate factual and statistical data into the report.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are as follows:

✣ To ascertain the size of the Global Hydroponics Market by identifying its sub-segments.

✣ To conduct research on the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

✣ To evaluate the size and value of the Global Hydroponics Market based on key regions.

✣ To analyze the Global Hydroponics Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and its contribution to the overall sector.

✣ To examine the Global Hydroponics Market's size (volume and value) across companies, key regions/countries, products, applications, and historical data.

✣ To specifically specify, elucidate, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans of primary global Global Hydroponics Market manufacturers.

✣ To investigate market competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

You Can Purchase Complete Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/85

Reasons to Purchase the Report:

► Comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, considering both economic and non-economic factors.

► Detailed market value (in USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment.

► Identification of regions and segments expected to experience rapid growth and dominate the market.

► Analysis of regional consumption patterns and factors influencing the market within each region.

► Competitive landscape analysis, including market rankings of major players, new product/service launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions over the past five years.

► Extensive company profiles, encompassing company overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of key market players.

► Current and future outlook of the Hydroponics Market, including growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions.

► In-depth analysis of the market using Porter's Five Forces analysis.

► Insightful understanding of the market through the Value Chain perspective.

► Examination of Hydroponics Market dynamics and growth opportunities in the coming years.

► 6-month post-sales analyst support for any queries or assistance.

Request For Customization at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/85

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

➣ What is the projected value of the global market for the forecast period 2023-2030?

➣ Which industries are the primary drivers of the global Hydroponics market?

➣ Who are the prominent players in the global Hydroponics market?

➣ What are the main challenges faced by the global Hydroponics market?

➣ What factors are fueling the growth of the global Hydroponics market?

➣ What are the key findings from the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

➣ What are the major strategies to enhance global opportunities?

➣ What are the different successful sales patterns observed?

➣ What impact did the COVID-19 pandemic have on the global Hydroponics market?

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Basic Information of Hydroponics

1.1.1 Definition of Hydroponics

1.1.2 Classifications of Hydroponics

1.1.3 Applications of Hydroponics

1.1.4 Characteristics of Hydroponics

1.2 Development Overview of Hydroponics

1.3 Enter Barriers Analysis of Hydroponics

2 Hydroponics International and China Market Analysis

2.1 Hydroponics Industry International Market Analysis

2.1.1 Hydroponics International Market Development History

2.1.2 Hydroponics Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.1.3 Hydroponics International Main Countries Development Status

2.1.4 Hydroponics International Market Development Trend

2.2 Hydroponics Industry China Market Analysis

2.2.1 Hydroponics China Market Development History

2.2.2 Hydroponics Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.2.3 Hydroponics China Main Regions Development Status

2.2.4 Hydroponics China Market Development Trend

2.3 Hydroponics International and China Market Comparison Analysis

3 Environment Analysis of Hydroponics

3.1 International Economy Analysis

3.2 China Economy Analysis

3.3 Policy Analysis of Hydroponics

3.4 News Analysis of Hydroponics

4 Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

4.1 Global Revenue of Hydroponics by Classifications 2023-2030

4.2 Global Revenue Growth Rate of Hydroponics by Classifications 2023-2030

4.3 Hydroponics Revenue by Classifications

5 Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

5.1 Global Revenue of Hydroponics by Regions 2023-2030

5.2 2023-2030 USA Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Hydroponics

5.3 2023-2030 Europe Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Hydroponics

5.4 2023-2030 Japan Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Hydroponics

5.5 2023-2030 China Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Hydroponics

6 Analysis of Hydroponics Revenue Market Status 2023-2030

6.1 Revenue of Hydroponics 2023-2030

6.2 Revenue Market Share Analysis of Hydroponics 2023-2030

6.3 Revenue Overview of Hydroponics 2023-2030

6.4 Gross Margin of Hydroponics 2023-2030

Why Choose Emergen Research ?

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions.

We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com