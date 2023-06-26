Video Audience Measurement Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing launch of new OTT mobile applications and rising demand for ad management strategies to target specific customers” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- However, stringent government regulation and censorship, availability of a number of alternatives to audience measurement, and entry of new players are some key factors expected to hamper revenue growth of the global video audience measurement market over the forecast period. Rapid Internet penetration along with increasing number of smartphone users subscribing to Over-The-Top (OTT) video content streaming platforms, technological advancements in the digital media and entertainment industry, and increasing investments in R&D activities by market players are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

Audience measurement is used to enable gathering information related to viewing patterns of customers, which can then be used for advertisers and broadcasters, and primarily helps to make informed decisions with regard to scheduling advertising rates along with what programs and content specific individuals would like to see. User data helps to optimize the quality of content and viewer experience and satisfaction. This approach also helps advertisers and marketers to identify root causes with advanced video intelligence software and mitigate quality issues, and errors based on the number of affected users.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Highlights from the Report

Play rate segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, which is expected to increase at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Play rate indicates how much a video is liked and is relevant to a certain type of viewer. A low play rate could indicate that the video is not appropriate to the follower base, which will help video providers to target a similar type of customer base and earn from advertisements.

TV and smart TV sets segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Smart TVs are Internet-enabled and are the latest development in entertainment and television technologies. TV and smart TV sets provide valuable information about audiences and preferences, which provides insights for use in the advertising industry and among broadcasters.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing number of viewers on OTT platforms and surge in size of video streaming audience due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Some major companies in the global market report include Comscore, Inc., Numeris, NPAW, VideoAmp, Inc., TVBEAT, Inc., TVSquared, Samba TV, Inc., TVision Insights, iSpot.tv, Inc., and 605.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Video Audience Measurement industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global video audience measurement market on the basis of video device, tracking metrics, end-use, and region:

Video Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

TV & Smart TV Sets

Laptops

Desktops

Tablets

Connected Devices

Smartphones

Others

Tracking Metrics (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Play Rate

Click-Through Rate

Watch Time

View Count

Feedback

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Media Owners

Media Agencies & Brands

Media Industry

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Video Audience Measurement Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Video Audience Measurement market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Video Audience Measurement market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Video Audience Measurement market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

