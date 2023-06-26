HeartCore Signs Deal with Honda Trading Corporation for its Task Mining CONTROLIO Solution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (“CXM Platform”) and Digital Transformation (“DX”), announced that it has executed a deal with Honda Trading Corporation (“Honda Trading”) for its task mining software solution, CONTROLIO, a web-based cloud system for employee monitoring and productivity enhancement.



With CONTROLIO, Honda Trading will be able to map detailed task mining data with information from each unified and non-unified digital system within its network. Soon to be introduced to all its employees, Honda Trading intends to understand employee productivity metrics to improve efficiency and workflow. Once the data is compiled, task mining will be enabled for each business application to better optimize operations and strategize on its go-forward initiatives. HeartCore will continue to support Honda Trading through provisioning and maintenance of its CONTROLIO solution.

“HeartCore continues to deliver on providing enterprise level software-based solutions to companies both large and small,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “By deploying our CONTROLIO cloud system within Honda Trading Corporation’s centralized management platform, it will enable our client to find greater efficiencies within existing and future work-streams ultimately boosting productivity and the bottom line. We look to maintain our focus on developing and issuing high use-case utilities for our clients, strengthening the ecosystem of our solutions and increasing our value to end customers.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, HeartCore offers “Go IPO,” a consulting service where it assists private companies with uplisting onto the Nasdaq Stock Market. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward- looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.