Worldwide Pet Food Packaging Market Size Worth USD 13.27 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

The pet food packaging market is fueled by increase in pet adoption rate resulting in increased demand for pet food products in developing countries

Pet Food Packaging Market Size – USD 9.70 Billion in 2019 Market To Grow USD 13.27 Billion by 2027 – at a CAGR of 3.9%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Pet Food Packaging Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Generally speaking, the research is gathered from manufacturers, vendors, research papers, product catalogues, and other sources before being further confirmed. In terms of market prediction, industry segmentation, business models, and other criteria, the analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative research. Other elements that define the Pet Food Packaging Market industry, such as the competitive landscape, important players, and relevant market strategies and revenue development, are also incorporated in studies to further retain their strategic worth.

The pet food packaging market is projected to reach value of USD 13.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market for pet food packaging can be attributed to high rate of pet adoption and growing trend of pet humanization. Various animal shelters and individual pet lovers are joining forces to educate people in order to increase awareness about pet adoption through social media or by organizing multiple camps. People have started to accept their pets as a member of their family. This perception has created significant increase in the demand for packed food products for animals.

Concerns about a pet’s nutritional intake are constantly rising among pet owners, which is boosting the demand for advanced materials required in the pet food packaging industry. Manufacturers are developing advanced technologies to offer a state-of-the-art solution for packaging, which would protect the pet food from getting spoiled or damaged.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Pet Food Packaging Market Report:

Amcor Plc, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A, Huhtamaki OYJ, Berry Global Group Inc., Ardagh Group S.A, Transcontinental Inc., AptarGroup, Inc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Pet Food Packaging Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Types of MaterialOutlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Metals

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Cans

Pouches

Bags

Cartons

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Pet Food Packaging Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In January 2020, Amcor plc. acquired Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), a manufacturer of packaging products. This acquisition would allow Amcor plc. to expand its customer base and enhance its presence in the global market. The investment is expected to help the acquirer to further strengthen its packaging capabilities for products such as pet care products, beverages, medicines, food, personal care products, and other consumer products.

In November 2019, Huhtamaki launched its state-of-the-art flexible packaging unit in Egypt. Through this investment, Huhtamaki entered the manufacturing industry for flexible packaging in Africa.

The pet food packagingmarket in North America was valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2019 and it is estimated to expand at a rate of 4.5% during the forecast period. The people in this region are more influenced by the on-the-go lifestyle and prefer ready-to-eat food, which is driving the pet food packaging market in the region.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Pet Food Packaging Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

