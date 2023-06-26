Drug Screening Market Size Worth USD 27.51 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Drug Screening Market Size – USD 5.22 Billion in 2021, Market Grow USD 27.51 Billion in 2030 – at a CAGR of 17.4%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Drug Screening Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Generally speaking, the research is gathered from manufacturers, vendors, research papers, product catalogues, and other sources before being further confirmed. In terms of market prediction, industry segmentation, business models, and other criteria, the analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative research. Other elements that define the Drug Screening Market industry, such as the competitive landscape, important players, and relevant market strategies and revenue development, are also incorporated in studies to further retain their strategic worth.

The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth in the consumption of alcohol and illegal substances and stringent regulations in developing as well as developed regions are among the major driving factors for the drug screening market.

The drug screening market is primarily driven by the rise of substance abuse and other addictive substances. Opioid abuse is a serious problem in the United States due to high addiction levels. Over 200 illnesses, injuries and other health problems are caused by alcohol consumption. Accidental and intentional injuries such as motor vehicle accidents, violent crimes and suicides account for a significant portion of the disease burden associated with alcohol use. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol accounts for approximately 5.1% of the global burden of illness and injury, based on disability-adjusted life years (DALYs). Substantial technological advancement in drug screening procedures is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Drug Screening Market Report:

Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, Psychemedics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Drug Screening Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Drug Screening Products

Analytical Instruments

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chromatography Instruments

Breathalyzers

Fuel-cell Breathalyzers

Semiconductor Breathalyzers

Other Breathalyzers

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Urine Samples

Hair Samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Other Samples

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Drug Screening Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Drug Screening Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

