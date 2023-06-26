Adult Diapers Market Will Estimates to Grasp the Value USD 29.98 Billion at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing adoption by women & elderly population & various technological developments in manufacture of adult diaper are major factors driving revenue growth.

The global adult diapers market size was USD 15.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Adult Diapers Market is projected to reach USD 29.98 billion by 2030. The market is estimated to be powered by the increasing use of disposable & overnight diapers. Growing geriatric population, rising urinary incontinence, diabetes, mobility impairment, and other diarrheal & intestinal diseases are some of the key reasons the market is being deliberately driven. Women empowerment, rising disposable income, growing adoption of the provident funding & pension schemes amongst many organizations, and elderly healthcare policies by many government & insurance sectors have helped increase the affordability of the adult diapers in many regions around the world.

Top Profiled Companies in the Global Adult Diapers Market Report:

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., DSG International, Abena A/S, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Principle Business Enterprises, Inc., Unique Wellness, Linette, Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co., Ltd., ChoiceShops Limited, and Vora Global.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Fecal incontinence is another most vital reason behind the demand for the diapers amongst the adults. One of the most common problem among the elderly people is the bladder leakage, the reason behind which is majorly attributed to a weakened bladder & pelvic muscles.

• High demand for the overnight and disposable adult diapers due to its long operational efficiency with light-weight & safety features, augmenting the adult diapers market highly.

• The disposable diaper is growing with the fastest growth rate of 12.3% throughout the forecast period. Enormous convenience & facilities of the disposable diapers over its counterpart make it highly appreciable by many elderly retired adults and working professionals.

• A variety of major competitors in the sector are investing in eco-friendly and high strength goods for research and development. Several companies have also consolidated their activities around the value chain to improve productivity and improve customer experience.

• In September 2018, One of the most leading hygiene products manufacturing company, Unicharm Corporation has signed an agreement to acquire maximum shares of DSG (Cayman) Limited. DSGCL is the holding company under DSG International, which is a leading manufacturer of the adult diapers and other absorbent products in Asia.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

• Pant Type

• Pad Type

• Tape Type

• Others

Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

• Reusable

• Disposable

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Online Retail

• Drug Stores and Pharmacies

• Specialty Stores

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Adult Diapers Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Adult Diapers industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Adult Diapers market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Adult Diapers market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

