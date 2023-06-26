Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market Growth, Shares, Future Trends and Key Countries by 2030

Reports And Data

The global genetic engineering in agriculture market size was significantly robust in 2021 & is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market Overview

The size of the global agricultural market for genetic engineering was robust in 2021 and is anticipated to experience rapid revenue growth throughout the forecast period. The steady increase in global market revenue can be attributed to various factors, including the growing utilization of genetic engineering to enhance crop yield, decrease reliance on pesticides, protect crops against diseases and infections, and improve nutrient composition and food quality. Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from significant advancements in next-generation genetic engineering methods, the introduction of CRISPR technology, and increased awareness about the advantages of gene editing in agriculture. These factors are anticipated to drive revenue growth in the market over the forecast period. Genetic engineering has facilitated increased crop production, streamlined the development of new foods with desired traits, and enhanced the growth rate of crops. These advantages are expected to drive the adoption of advanced agricultural solutions and further propel the revenue growth of the market in the future.

Over the past few years, genetic engineering technology has significantly reduced the time required for the production of novel and diverse crops with commercial value. It has emerged as a viable alternative to traditional plant breeding techniques and has become an integral component of agricultural crop improvement.

Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market Segments

In terms of revenue in USD million from 2019 to 2030, the following techniques are considered:

1. DNA & RNA Sequencing

2. Genotyping

3. GMO-trait Purity Testing

4. Gene Expression Profiling

5. CRISPR

6. Others

Application Outlook:

The revenue in USD million from 2019 to 2030 is categorized based on the following applications:

1. Cereals & Grains

2. Fruits & Vegetables

3. Oilseeds & Pulses

4. Others

End-Use Outlook:

The revenue in USD million from 2019 to 2030 is segmented according to the following end-uses:

1. Yield Improvement

2. Disease Resistance

3. Herbicide Tolerance

4. Others

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/genetic-engineering-in-agriculture-market

Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market: Strategic Developments

The genetic engineering in agriculture market has witnessed significant strategic developments aimed at driving growth and innovation. Several key players in the market have undertaken various initiatives to strengthen their market position and cater to evolving industry needs. Here are some notable strategic developments in the genetic engineering in agriculture market:

1. Collaborations and Partnerships: Many companies have formed strategic collaborations and partnerships to leverage complementary expertise and resources. These collaborations aim to accelerate research and development efforts, enhance technological capabilities, and bring innovative solutions to the market. By combining their strengths, companies can achieve mutual growth and address the complex challenges in agricultural genetic engineering.

2. Research and Development Investments: Companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to advance genetic engineering technologies and develop novel agricultural solutions. These investments focus on improving crop traits, enhancing yield potential, and developing crops with increased resistance to diseases, pests, and environmental stressors. By allocating substantial resources to R&D, companies aim to stay at the forefront of genetic engineering advancements and offer cutting-edge solutions to farmers.

3. Introduction of Advanced Genetic Engineering Techniques: The market has witnessed the introduction of advanced genetic engineering techniques that enable more precise and efficient manipulation of plant genomes. The development and adoption of techniques like CRISPR-Cas9 have revolutionized the field by providing powerful tools for targeted gene editing. These advanced techniques offer increased accuracy, speed, and versatility, allowing researchers and breeders to develop genetically modified crops with specific traits more effectively.

Overall, these strategic developments in the genetic engineering in agriculture market reflect a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and responsible commercialization. By leveraging advanced technologies, expanding product portfolios, and addressing regulatory and public concerns, companies aim to drive the adoption of genetic engineering in agriculture and contribute to sustainable and resilient food production systems.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/4940

Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market: Competitive landscape

Here are some of the major companies operating in the genetic engineering in agriculture market:

1. Eurofins Scientific: Eurofins Scientific is a leading global company that provides a comprehensive range of genetic testing and analysis services. Their expertise in DNA and RNA sequencing, genotyping, and gene expression profiling enables them to offer tailored solutions for agricultural applications.

2. Illumina, Inc.: Illumina is a renowned biotechnology company known for its cutting-edge DNA sequencing and genotyping technologies. They have made significant contributions to genetic research and have developed high-throughput sequencing platforms that are widely used in agricultural genetics.

3. Agilent Technologies: Agilent Technologies specializes in analytical instruments and genomic solutions. Their advanced genomics tools and technologies are utilized in agricultural research to enhance crop improvement and accelerate breeding programs.

4. Qiagen N.V.: Qiagen N.V. is a global provider of molecular testing solutions. Their products and services cater to various applications, including genetic engineering in agriculture. They offer tools for genotyping, gene expression analysis, and genetic testing to support plant breeding and crop improvement efforts.

5. NRgene: NRgene is a genomics company focused on developing comprehensive solutions for agricultural genetics. Their advanced bioinformatics and genomic analysis platforms enable efficient trait discovery and accelerate breeding programs.

These companies are at the forefront of the genetic engineering in agriculture market, driving innovation, and providing valuable solutions to address the challenges of crop improvement, food security, and sustainable agriculture.

Browse more Reports:

Construction Plastics Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/construction-plastics-market

Geocomposite Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/geocomposite-market

Steel Alloys Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/steel-alloys-aluminum-alloys-aerospace-materials-market

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4940

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.