Bromelain Market is Estimated to Worth USD 47.69 Billion at a CAGR of 7% by 2032 | Reports and Data

Bromelain is being utilized progressively in a number of sectors, such as food and beverage, medicines, and cosmetics.

The global bromelain market size was USD 25.94 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 47.69 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global size of bromelain market was USD 25.94 Billion, and it is projected to reach USD 47.69 Billion by 2032, with a forecasted revenue CAGR of 7%. The increasing utilization of bromelain in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is due to its diverse health benefits that include anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and digestive properties.

One of the major factors contributing to the market's revenue growth is the growing demand for bromelain in the food and beverage sector. Bromelain is not only used to create dairy products like cheese and yoghurt but is also used to tenderize meat. In the food industry, there is a high demand for natural food ingredients and clean-label products, which is driving the need for bromelain. Furthermore, the beverage industry is increasingly using bromelain in the production of various beverages, such as wine, juice, and beer, owing to its beneficial properties.

Major Driving Factors for Bromelain Market:

• Growing demand for natural enzymes: With the increasing preference for natural and organic products, the demand for natural enzymes like bromelain is on the rise. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for natural supplements and ingredients to improve their overall health.

• Health benefits of bromelain: Bromelain has several health benefits, including reducing inflammation, aiding digestion, and boosting the immune system. It is used in the treatment of various conditions like arthritis, allergies, and respiratory infections. The increasing awareness of these health benefits is driving the demand for bromelain.

• Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry: The food and beverage industry is a significant consumer of bromelain. It is used as a meat tenderizer, flavor enhancer, and in the production of beer and other alcoholic beverages. The increasing demand for processed and convenience foods is driving the demand for bromelain in the food and beverage industry.

• Growing demand for nutraceuticals: Nutraceuticals are products that are derived from food sources and have medicinal properties. The demand for nutraceuticals is increasing due to the growing awareness of the health benefits of natural supplements. Bromelain is used in the production of several nutraceutical products, which is driving the demand for bromelain.

• Increasing use in cosmetics and personal care products: Bromelain is used in the production of several cosmetic and personal care products. It is used in exfoliants, anti-aging creams, and hair care products. The increasing demand for natural and organic personal care products is driving the demand for bromelain in this industry.

The global Bromelain market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Type Outlook:

• Stem Bromelain

• Fruit Bromelain

Application Outlook:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare

