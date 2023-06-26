Worldwide Rheology Modifiers Market Size Worth USD 9,292.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for rheology modifiers from the paints & coatings industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

Rheology Modifiers Market Size – USD 7,139.6 Million in 2019, Market to Grow USD 9,292.8 Million by 2027 – at a CAGR of 3.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Rheology Modifiers Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Generally speaking, the research is gathered from manufacturers, vendors, research papers, product catalogues, and other sources before being further confirmed. In terms of market prediction, industry segmentation, business models, and other criteria, the analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative research. Other elements that define the Rheology Modifiers Market industry, such as the competitive landscape, important players, and relevant market strategies and revenue development, are also incorporated in studies to further retain their strategic worth.

Rheology Modifiers Market By Product Type (Organic, Inorganic), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Industry Vertical (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Inks, Pharmaceuticals, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas), and By Region Forecast to 2027. The global rheology modifiers market is projected to be valued at USD 9,292.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rheology modifiers are witnessing high demand from the paints & coatings industry. Rheological modifiers is a major constituent of paints and coatings, as they are beneficial in controlling the specific characteristics of fluid products. Using rheology modifiers enables paints to spatter in all directions at the time of application and attain a longer shelf life. Besides, rheology modifiers are used in formulators to regulate the flow of paints and coatings and achieve enhanced viscosity.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Rheology Modifiers Market Report:

The Dow Chemical Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Arkema SA, Croda International PLC, Akzo Nobel NV, Elementis PLC, Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, The Lubrizol Corporation made an announcement about introduction of Carbopol Style 2.0 polymer, an innovative multifunctional rheology modifier. The product offers rheology modification and reduces or eliminates the need for polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) or any other fixatives.

Increasing demand for organic rheology modifiers is attributable to their low VOC (volatile organic compound) content and improved sustainability. The rheology modifiers that are free from VOCs are widely used in paints and coatings, cosmetics, and adhesives.

The use of rheology modifiers in the food & beverage industry is rising substantially. Several food formulations, such as salad dressings, sauce toppings, soups, bakery products, gravies, and various other packaged products, use rheology modifiers as additives to obtain the desired thickness and taste.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Rheology Modifiers Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Organic

Inorganic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Rheology Modifiers Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Rheology Modifiers Market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Rheology Modifiers Market

-To showcase the development of the Rheology Modifiers Market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Rheology Modifiers Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Rheology Modifiers Market

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Rheology Modifiers Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Rheology Modifiers Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

