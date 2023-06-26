Variable Rate Irrigation (VRI) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for food due to expanding global population, rising concerns regarding natural ecosystems and sustainability of groundwater

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Variable Rate Irrigation (VRI) Market is exhibited strong growth in 2021 and is projected to maintain a steady revenue growth rate throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing global population's demand for food, growing concerns about natural ecosystems and sustainable groundwater, a focus on efficient water management, and the utilization of efficient sprinkler irrigation systems are expected to fuel the growth of the market. VRI systems play a crucial role in enhancing water productivity by precisely delivering specific water volumes, thereby preventing over or under irrigation and improving crop yield. By increasing profitability, conserving water and energy, enhancing farm efficiency, and reducing nutrient leaching, VRI systems offer various advantages that drive their adoption in water-scarce areas and farms located in arid regions. These factors are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the global VRI market in the future.

Variable Rate Irrigation (VRI) Market Segments:

The Variable Rate Irrigation (VRI) market can be categorized based on system type and irrigation system type. In terms of system type, two key categories can be identified: speed control and zone or nozzle control. Speed control systems regulate the speed of water application, while zone or nozzle control systems focus on adjusting the water flow at specific zones or nozzles within the irrigation system.

When considering the irrigation system type, there are two main categories: central pivot and lateral move. Central pivot systems involve a pivoting arm that rotates around a central point, delivering water to crops in a circular pattern. Lateral move systems, on the other hand, move laterally across the field, providing water in a straight line.

Within the pivot system category, there are two outlooks to consider: zone VRI and sector VRI. Zone VRI refers to the implementation of variable rate irrigation at the zone level, allowing for precise water application based on the specific needs of each zone. Sector VRI, on the other hand, involves dividing the field into sectors and applying varying water rates to each sector, based on its specific requirements.

Overall, these different system types and irrigation system types within the VRI market offer various options for farmers and growers to optimize their irrigation practices, ensuring efficient water usage and improved crop yield.

Variable Rate Irrigation (VRI) Market Strategic Developments:

In January 2020, CropX, which is a leading global soil sensing and agricultural analytics company, announced the acquisition of CropMetrics, which is a prominent provider of cloud-based, precision-irrigation tools based in Nebraska, to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market.

Variable Rate Irrigation (VRI) Market Competitive landscape:

In the global Variable Rate Irrigation (VRI) market, there are several key players that contribute to its growth and development. These companies include WaterForce, Valley Irrigation, IQ Irrigation, Crop Quest, Agricultural Construction, Inc., CropMetrics, and Cropaia.

WaterForce is a prominent player in the VRI market, offering innovative irrigation solutions and technologies. Their expertise lies in providing efficient water management systems that optimize irrigation practices for enhanced crop yield and resource conservation.

Valley Irrigation is another significant player in the VRI market. They specialize in manufacturing and distributing advanced irrigation equipment, including center pivot and linear irrigation systems. Their solutions focus on improving water distribution accuracy and ensuring precise water application.

IQ Irrigation is a company known for its expertise in precision irrigation technology. They offer intelligent irrigation systems that utilize data-driven approaches to optimize water usage and maximize crop productivity. Their solutions incorporate advanced sensors and automation technologies for efficient irrigation management.

Crop Quest is a key player in the VRI market, providing comprehensive agronomy services and precision agriculture solutions. Their offerings include VRI systems that enable farmers to optimize water application based on crop needs and field conditions, resulting in improved water use efficiency.

Agricultural Construction, Inc. is recognized for its expertise in constructing and installing irrigation systems, including VRI systems. They provide customized irrigation solutions tailored to the specific requirements of farms and ensure effective water management practices.

CropMetrics is a company that focuses on precision irrigation management. They offer VRI solutions that utilize advanced data analytics and remote sensing technologies to deliver precise water application, thereby improving crop health and yield.

Cropaia is a player in the VRI market that specializes in agricultural technology and digital farming solutions. They provide VRI systems that leverage data-driven insights and artificial intelligence algorithms to optimize irrigation practices, enabling farmers to achieve sustainable and efficient water use.

These companies play vital roles in driving the growth and advancement of the global VRI market, offering innovative technologies and solutions that contribute to efficient water management, improved crop productivity, and sustainable agricultural practices.

