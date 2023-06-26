Cosmetic Oil Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Cosmetic Oil Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Cosmetic Oil Market Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global cosmetic oil market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, application, and region.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5%
The global cosmetic oil market is expanding owing to the rising internet usage, social media marketing, and shifting lifestyles that are surging the demand for cosmetics and cosmetic oils. Amidst increasing competition in the cosmetics industry, key players are investing in innovative marketing strategies to increase their reach and market share. For example, many brands are promoting organic and herbal oils that offer multiple benefits.
More people nowadays, across age groups, are utilising cosmetics to improve their appearance. Men are a growing end user segment of cosmetic oils as they are facing a variety of issues, such as hair loss, grey hair, and coarse hair, which they are combating using cosmetic oils for hair care, increasing the demand for the cosmetic oil market.
Well-known brands are taking steps to succeed in the market by expanding their offerings and releasing essential oils as well as hair and skin oils. The market share of coconut oil type of cosmetic oil is expected to increase favourably throughout the forecast period due to a strong demand for hair care applications.
Cosmetic Oil Industry Definition and Major Segments
Cosmetic oils refer to oils that are utilised for cosmetic purposes. They can be used in cosmetics products such as lipsticks, lip balms, moisturisers, and hair oils, as well as applied directly to the skin, lips, or hair. Cosmetic oils are used for their various benefits and for their role as a carrier oil for other ingredients in cosmetics products.
Based on type, the market is divided into:
• Almond Oil
• Coconut Oil
• Olive Oil
• Essential Oil
• Others
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:
• Skin Care
• Lip Care
• Hair Care
• Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Cosmetic Oil Market Trends
One of the major trends driving up demand for the cosmetic oil market is the growing desire for natural components in cosmetics products. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the natural and organic cosmetics sectors would expand significantly due to rising consumer concerns about the materials used in cosmetics. Due to the increasing innovation of cosmetic products made from various oils, the global market for cosmetic oil is poised to grow significantly.
As pollution, hormonal imbalances, genetic abnormalities, and other factors lead to an increase in skin and hair issues, the demand for cosmetic oils is likely to grow. The advantages offered by them, such as moisturising, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory characteristics, are the main reason promoting the expansion of the cosmetic oil market. Rising disposable incomes are encouraging the growth of the cosmetics market, which will further bolster the demand for cosmetic oil. The market will continue to grow due to rising demand for hair products that contain beauty oils like almond oil, which help treat issues like dandruff and dry scalp.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global cosmetic oil market report are:
Unilever plc
The Estée Lauder Companies
Procter & Gamble Company
Coty Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
Kao Corporation
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
