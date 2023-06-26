Exploring the Artistic Dimensions of NYC's Deval Mistry - NYAL Magazine Interview
A New York Art Life Magazine This Week Exclusive Interview. Inside Deval Mistry's Creative Process
New York City is the best place to explore all your artistic curiosities”CHELSEA, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The bustling city of New York is home to a myriad of talented individuals, each leaving their unique stamp on the world. Among these individuals is Deval Mistry, a multidimensional artist who has carved out a successful career in the digital media industry through his innovative marketing strategy and exceptional creative skills. From filmmaking to photography, Deval Mistry's work is a testament to his creativity and dedication.
In a candid interview with NYAL Magazine, Deval Mistry shares his journey, his inspirations, and his visions. He delves into his creative process, his experiences in NYC, and his upcoming projects. This interview offers a rare glimpse into the mind of an artist, providing readers with an intimate understanding of his art and his perspective. For Deval, art is not just a form of expression but a catalyst for social and cultural transformation.
This interview is an invitation to explore the artistic dimensions of Deval Mistry. It's a journey into his world, a world where art transcends boundaries, cultures, and conventions.
Deval Mistry is a creative based in New York City. New York City has been a muse for many artists, and Deval Mistry is no exception. The city's skyscrapers, vibrant neighborhoods, diverse people, and bustling streets are all threads woven into the fabric of his art.
The city's energy is palpable in his work, from the dynamic strokes that capture NYC's pace to the vibrant colors that reflect its diversity. Deval's art is a mirror held up to New York City, reflecting both its beauty and its complexities.
The city, for Deval, is not just a place but a character. A character that is constantly evolving, presenting him with new stories, new perspectives, and new inspirations. His art is a celebration of this city, a tribute to its spirit and its resilience.
He is a multi-skilled artist working across different dimensions of video and design. He has been very successful in various projects, truly inspiring and admiring other artists that look up to him in the field. Audiences have been thrilled with the work Dev has done with The First Digital INC. Currently, he has the role of director of creative services. His work is immensely intriguing, working in the media department and collaborating with creatives for the production of content for programming and promotions. He recalls how much he loved the experience, of collaborating with other like-minded creatives that are making an impact collectively at The First Digital Inc. Dev also mentions that his biggest and most appreciated projects are the shows associated with The First Digital Inc. The enjoyable appreciation that comes from the audience has made it special for him, to work as the creative director. He has designed several shows along with his team at The First Digital INC, and successfully launched them on several streaming and cable platforms.
One of the most significant and recent projects Dev has been part of is Shock and Awe with Bill O’Reilly, which is a socio-political opinion show for Vidgo’s subscription network. It is a weekly show, and it has a stable audience engaging with the content. He mentions how important it is to him to have a role in the show, as the host interviews guests with different outlooks on life. It has influenced his own personal perspective, as well as his professional output. He designed and created the show’s brand identity including the show’s logo, the open intro animation, as well as the music design. He was feeling the palpable thrill of being part of something so big. Dev was also in charge of the on-air show graphics for live production, the motion graphic assets for the show still, and video assets. His work was utilized for some of the most crucial aspects of the show that make it what it is and how it feels for the viewer.
Deval Mistry was also the director of videography for Downward Mango, another great success among his many projects. It was an eye-catching and deeply emotional series, while the serious and important theme was captured in a hilarious and silly way. The show was centered on the subject of Indian women exploring their friendships, sexual relationships, and other important interpersonal connections through their adulthood, in New York City. Dev mentions that these topics are often hard to tackle because of the tension of the subject on paper, but he was on board with the direction the series went and how the crew worked on making the stories engaging. Dev mentions: “When something is too serious and constant, it can be quite difficult to navigate both as a creator and as a viewer. We all believed in the importance of the issue, but we knew how profound and interesting it would be for viewers to laugh with the characters.” Dev is currently continuing to make his artistic mark on the city, making it exciting for himself and his followers.
