Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

Rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with increasing demand for clean water, are driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 283.98 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Utilization of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence & nanotechnology to treat water & wastewater” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergen Research Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Report affords an enterprise-extensive evaluation of the Water and Wastewater Treatment marketplace, such as the maximum crucial elements influencing the sector`s expansion. The Water and Wastewater Treatment Market File provides a fantastic explanation of current trends in addition to a wide range of expansion opportunities, important drivers, restrictions, problems, and other important factors. The report also takes into account several market characteristics, which in turn present the key players in the Water and Wastewater Treatment industry with numerous opportunities for growth. The maximum latest studies file affords a complete evaluation of the micro- and macro-financial signs which have an effect at the increase of the worldwide marketplace from 2020 to 2027. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale. In numerous important locations, the market's growth has been significantly hampered by supply chain interruptions and economic uncertainty. The paper examines the pandemic's current and potential effects as well as the post-pandemic commercial environment.

The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market will be worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the lack of freshwater resources in different parts of the world. The growing global population is suffering from the scarcity of water, especially the people from Africa and the Middle East, which has increased the adoption of the water and wastewater treatment facilities in the region. The rapid urbanization, infrastructural and technological developments of the existing sewage treatment facilities have augmented the demand for water and wastewater treatment facilities over the forecast period. Increasing demand for affordable fresh packaged drinking water and water purifiers is most likely to propel the demand for water treatment facilities. Increasing research and development regarding the incorporation of advanced technologies such as Artificial intelligence and nanotechnology to treat water and wastewater will surely drive the growth of the industry.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Acciona, Veolia, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ S.A., Kurita Water Industries, Xylem Inc., DuPont, Orenco systems, Hydro International, Aquatech International LLC

In addition to projecting the market valuations for the present and the future based on the demand-supply dynamics and price structures of the key regional segments, this portion of the study provides insightful information about the geographical segmentation of the keyword market. Each segment's and sub-growth segment's potential have also been carefully detailed in the report.

Nearly every part of the business sector has been impacted by the global health crisis, which has also severely disrupted the supply and demand chains for the worldwide keyword market. The paper also evaluates the current market environment and predicts its future results while taking into account the pandemic's effects on the global economy. The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The report classifies the global Water and Wastewater Treatment market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Siemens collaborated with Acciona in order to create a Digital Twin to improve water treatment plants. The new technology achieved through this collaboration is used to analyze, optimize, and improve productivity, reducing operating times, and finding faults early.

The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.4% in 2019 as the water, and wastewater treatment facilities are extensively used by the municipal corporations. The scarcity of freshwater in the developing economies has resulted in the increasing usage of water treatment facilities by municipal corporations.

The chemical segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Chemicals such as coagulants & flocculants are widely used by the municipal corporation to remove the suspended solid particles from the wastewater.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product & Service Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Equipment (Filtration, Disinfection, Biological, Demineralization, Sludge Treatment)

Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Anti-foaming Agents, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, pH & Adjuster & Softener)

Service

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Municipal

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The global Water and Wastewater Treatment market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Water and Wastewater Treatment sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Water and Wastewater Treatment market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Water and Wastewater Treatment industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

