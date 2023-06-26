GERD Drugs and Devices Market will hit $6.14 Billion by 2027 | Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

GERD Drugs and Devices Market trends –Increased investment in R&D.

GERD Drugs and Devices Market Size – USD 5.10 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global GERD Drugs and Devices market is forecasted to be worth USD 6.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease drugs and devices is expected to grow due to an increase in the incidences of acidic taste in the mouth, heartburn, dry cough, hoarseness, and asthma, among others. GERD drugs and devices consist of various medications, devise, and surgery.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease is growing due to the intake of analgesics, smoking, decrease in the prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection, consumption of certain types of food and drinks, high body mass index (BMI), family history of GERD, and limited physical activity. The growing incidence of the disease will drive the demand for the GERD drug and devices market.

The factors impacting the growth of the market are the rise in the trend of self-medication and increased awareness of GERD. Moreover, the constant occurrence of GERD disorders, as well as changes in lifestyle, are propelling the market demand. The expiration of the patent on most of the drugs is paving the way for new over the counter and generic drugs. The poor reimbursement of procedures and devices, low safety, and efficacy are restricting the adoption of the GERD drugs and devices market.

To receive a free sample of the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/383

The rising prevalence of GERD is one of the key drivers of the integrated GERD medicines and devices industry. Obesity rates are rising, as are bad lifestyles and nutritional changes, all of which contribute to the increased prevalence of this disorder. As a result, effective treatments and management options are in high demand. Pharmaceutical companies and medical device makers have recognised this possibility and have been investing in R&D to create novel medications and gadgets.

Furthermore, the ageing population is a major element driving market growth. The risk of getting GERD increases with age due to weakening esophageal muscles and decreased digestive efficiency. The need for integrated GERD medications and devices is predicted to expand as the world population ages, generating a favourable market situation for producers and providers.

Despite the potential growth possibilities, the combined GERD medicines and devices industry is not without its challenges. One of the major issues is the high expense of various treatment choices. Many breakthrough pharmaceuticals and medical gadgets are expensive, making them inaccessible to people with little financial resources. Cost may stymie market growth, particularly in poorer countries where healthcare infrastructure and affordability are issues.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & CO., Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd.,, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

In November 2020, Sandoz Inc. announced it had shipped pantoprazole sodium to supply the hospitals for injection, 40 mg to Civica Rx. It is a part of a multiyear collaboration for the reduction in supply shortages with several other pipeline medicines.

H2 blockers are a group of drugs that reduces the amount of acid produced by the cell lining of the stomach. They are also known as histamine H2-receptor antagonists but are also known as H2 blockers. They include ranitidine, cimetidine, nizatidine, and famotidine, among others.

The MUSE or Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler is an extensive endoscopic device that incorporates the latest technological advancement for the delivery of patient-friendly option for Transoral Fundoplication, the procedure intended for the treatment of GERD.

North America held the largest share, with the U.S. contributing the major revenue share. The rise in the geriatric population in the region, which is prone to acid reflux and development in heartburn, will drive the demand of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs and Devices market

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the present trends and potential prospects in the market for combined GERD medications and devices?

What are the major factors driving the market's expansion?

What are the primary challenges and constraints confronting the combined GERD medicines and devices market?

What effect do technological advances in medical devices have on the market?

What effect do regulatory and reimbursement policies have on market growth?

What are the government figures on GERD prevalence and potential market size?

What are the most important elements determining the use of integrated GERD treatment options?

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gerd-drugs-and-devices-market

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the GERD Drugs and Devices market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by product type:

Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oral

Parenteral

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

H2 Receptor Antagonist

Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs)

Antacids

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MUSE –Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

LINX Management System

Stretta Therapy

Bravo Reflux Testing System

Digitrapper reflux testing system

Others

Major Regions Covered in the GERD Drugs and Devices Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/383

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Recent Published Reports By Emergen Research:

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control

https://innoloft.com/news/pushbutton-industrial-wireless-remote-control-market-size-revenue-share-drivers-trends-analysis-20222030/kB25gWzrqV

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control

https://bandra-info.tribe.so/post/pushbutton-industrial-wireless-remote-control-market-size-product-launch-ma--649593455e5ca4a37f77ae6f

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control

https://asus.tribe.so/post/pushbutton-industrial-wireless-remote-control-market-revenue-swot-pest-anal--64959352f07623d3f45ad3e6

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control

https://tnfdjs.ning.com/profiles/blogs/pushbutton-industrial-wireless-remote-control-market-size-trends

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control

http://evasion.nantes.free.fr/index.php?file=Forum&page=viewtopic&forum_id=1&thread_id=218

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control

https://wphuntrz.com/d/8107-pushbutton-industrial-wireless-remote-control-market-share-2022-2030

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control

https://hackmd.diverse-team.fr/s/SJQGWfXu3

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control

https://account.joyme.io/@apeksha

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control

https://www.pastebin.pt/?21f6568d6ce579c0#fHPZif7KGfdzrV8jscHYKwt06nI2v6oSWoajP23ep4U=

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control

http://zacriley.ning.com/profiles/blogs/pushbutton-industrial-wireless-remote-control-market-top-players

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Titles: Medical Power Supply Market | advanced ceramics market

Latest Report : non-invasive prenatal testing market | irrigation automation market