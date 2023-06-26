Market Analysis(2023-2030): Stabilizer for Boat Market, Electric Inflatable Boat Market and Freighter Conversion Market

Market Analysis(2023-2030): Stabilizers for Boats Market, Electric Inflatable Boats Market and Freighter Conversion Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stabilizers for boats market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2022 to 2030, driven by an increasing demand for comfort and safety in boating. The market is segmented by type (fin, gyroscope, and wings), application (commercial and leisure), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa). The market size was valued at $256.29 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $391.17 million by 2030. The key market players include ABT-TRAC, Wesmar, DJI, Evac, and Sleipner Motor. The report provides insights into market trends, competition, and growth opportunities.

The stabilizers for boats market is experiencing steady growth in various regions. Overall, the global stabilizers for boats market is expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period, with a estimated market share of approximately USD 235.6 million in North America, USD 211.8 million in Europe, USD 111.8 million in Asia Pacific, USD 32.5 million in Latin America, and USD 37.4 million in the Middle Eastern and African region, respectively.

Numerous businesses compete fiercely for customers in the market for boat stabilisers. Seakeeper, SKF Group, FINCANTIERI, Naiad Dynamics, Quick, CMC Marine, TOHMEI Industries Co., Ltd., VEEM Gyros, Smartgyro S.r.l., Quantum Marine Stabilisers, and Shanghai Jiwu Tech are some of the important businesses that operate in this market. Gyroscopic stabilisers are available from Seakeeper and employ gyroscopic motion to stabilise boats as they move through the water. Boat stabilisation systems are only one of the many mechanical and electrical systems and solutions that SKF Group specialises in offering. A major force in the cruise liner and naval ship markets, Finnish shipyard FINCANTIERI also concentrates on creating cutting-edge stabilising technology for boats.

Another prominent competitor in the industry is Naiad Dynamics, which provides a range of stabilising technology solutions, such as fin stabilisers and active control systems. For yachts, Quick offers a variety of technological options, such as thrusters, dynamic positioning systems, and zero speed stabilisers. In contrast to TOHMEI Industries Co., Ltd., which offers high-performance gyrostabilizers, CMC Marine offers stabilising systems for boats that are intended to reduce rolling and boost stability.

In contrast to its rivals, VEEM Gyros offers a special gyroscopic stabiliser system that is engineered to use less power and deliver better performance. The market for recreational boating is served by a variety of cutting-edge stabilising systems offered by Smartgyro S.r.l. Luxury yachts, commercial ships, and military ships all employ the stabilising equipment that Quantum Marine Stabilisers provides for their boats.

By offering cutting-edge, superior goods and services that increase the stability and security of boats and yachts, these businesses contribute to the expansion of the market for boat stabilisers. Additionally, they offer their clients technical assistance and knowledge to help them maximise the performance of their boats.

The following firms from the list above, by sales revenue:

- $127.9 million in 2020 for Seakeeper

- FINCANTIERI: $5.7 billion in 2020

- SKF Group: $8.3 billion in 2020

The market for electric inflatable boats is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.34% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expanding as a result of rising investments in leisure activities and growing consumer awareness of environmentally friendly choices. By product type, application, and geography, the market is divided. The rigid inflatable boat segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate among all product types. The greatest market share is anticipated to belong to the Asia-Pacific region as a result of rising leisure activity demand and government measures to support environmentally friendly transportation. By 2030, the market is anticipated to be worth USD 40.00 million.

The electric inflatable boats market is expected to experience significant growth in the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the United States, and China. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Electric Inflatable Boats market in terms of market share. It is expected to account for around 40% of the global market share in 2021. This can be attributed to the growing popularity of recreational boating and water sports activities in countries such as China, Australia, and Japan.

North America and Europe are also expected to hold significant market shares of the Electric Inflatable Boats market, with market shares of around 30% and 20%, respectively. The remaining market share is expected to be held by Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions, with market shares of around 5% and 3%, respectively. Overall, the Electric Inflatable Boats market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, with a global market size estimated to reach around $40.00 Million by 2030.

The global electric inflatable boats market is highly competitive and fragmented. Major market players include Aqua Marina, Aquawatt, Excel Boats, Tropida, Sunfloat, Zodiac, Tornado Boats, Highfield Boats, ASIS Boats, RS Electric Boats, and Naviwatt. These companies use electric inflatable boats in various applications such as tourism, fishing, rescue operations, military, and others. The increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions has led to the growth of the electric inflatable boats market. These companies help to grow the market by offering innovative products, expanding their product lines, and entering into strategic partnerships.

Sales revenue figures for some of the above-listed companies are:

- Zodiac: $251.2 million (2019)

- Highfield Boats: $24.6 million (2018)

- ASIS Boats: $23.9 million (2019)

Electric inflatable boats are incredibly adaptable and have a wide range of uses. This kind of boat is most frequently used for recreation, employment, and rescue missions. Recreational pursuits like fishing, travel, and water sports are the main uses of leisure boats. Commercial uses for work boats include transportation, ferry services, and offshore operations. Electric inflatable boats can quickly traverse across shallow and congested rivers, making them a useful tool for rescue operations.

The Freighter Conversions market research reports highlight the current market conditions and future growth prospects of freighter conversions in the aviation industry. The reports provide insight into key drivers, challenges, and trends that shape the market. The size of the global Freighter Conversions market is expected to grow by USD 833.70 million during 2022-2030, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13.20% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for air cargo transportation and the need for fuel-efficient aircraft are driving the market growth. However, high capital and operating costs associated with freighter conversions are hindering market growth.

The global freighter conversions market is highly competitive due to the presence of various key players such as ST Engineering, Evergreen Aviation Technologies, IAI Bedek, EFW, among others. These companies are involved in providing freighter conversion services to various cargo airlines around the world. These companies use freighter conversions market to meet the increasing demand for cargo aircraft across the globe. The conversion of passenger aircraft to freighters allows for the easy and cost-effective expansion of cargo airline fleets. ST Engineering generated revenue of USD 6.28 billion in 2020, while Evergreen Aviation Technologies reported revenue of USD 448 million in 2019. IAI Bedek reported revenue of USD 3.9 billion in 2020. EFW did not report separate revenue figures and its revenue is included under ST Engineering's figures.

Freighter conversions refer to the process of modifying existing passenger aircraft into cargo freighters. There are three types of freighter conversions - widebody, narrowbody, and regional jet conversions. Widebody conversions involve transforming large aircraft such as Boeing 747, 767, and 777 into cargo carriers. Narrowbody conversions are done on smaller planes like Boeing 737 and Airbus A320. Regional jet conversions involve converting smaller regional aircraft like Bombardier CRJ200 and Embraer E-jets into cargo planes.

Freighter conversions involve transforming commercial passenger planes into cargo-ready aircraft. This process is gaining popularity in both civil and military sectors. In civil applications, converted freighters can help meet the growing demand for air freight transport due to the increase in e-commerce. In military applications, these conversions can be used for air transport of troops, equipment, and provisions. Freighter conversions involve major modifications such as strengthening the floors, installing cargo doors, and adding additional systems required for freight transportation.

In conclusion, the Freighter Conversions market is a dynamic market with significant growth potential in the coming years. Companies can capitalize on this growth by understanding the market trends and challenges and investing in the right areas, such as larger aircraft conversions and emerging markets.

