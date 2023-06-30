Alice Love's Children's Book Shows Senior Citizens' Lives
"When Great Granny was Small Like Me" is an illustrated story taking young readers back to their great grandparents’ youth
Enjoy life each day. Every day is new. We cannot even imagine how different daily living will be in another 90 years. You are the future. Be kind to each other.””RURAL DELIVERY AREA, NEW ZELAND, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With her vibrantly illustrated children's book, Alice Love invites young readers to another time and place, namely the time of their great grandparents' youth, a simpler era before modern conveniences and gadgets. "When Great Granny was Small Like Me" shows that despite the differences they can see that children will always be children, even their great grandparents.
Strong bonds between grandparents and their grandchildren, or great grandparents and their great grandchildren, are beneficial. Studies show that grandparents who help care for grandchildren live longer than other seniors. Likewise, kids also developmentally benefit when grandparents help raise children. Nonetheless, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting protocols have reduced the amount of time seniors can spend with young ones, connecting with one another and forming bonds. The author's own niece, who runs several day care centers, was also unable to find children's books that could help little ones today relate to their elders, including depictions of how much has changed over the years and generations.
This is why Love illustrated and wrote this book. She draws from her own life experiences and studious research, visiting several museums to find the exact models of the things in her home during her youth. With this, she hopes to help young ones today connect with their elders by showing them what it was like back then, such as the tools, implements and toys their great grandparents used when they were also little.
The charming pictures and informative content will make for great bedtime reading for young readers and their parents, grandparents, or great grandparents. Despite the differences, readers young and old alike will get a renewed appreciation of what is good in life for kids regardless of the time period. This message can serve as a cornerstone to help different generations relate to one another better and strengthen their ties.
“Enjoy life each day. Every day is new. We cannot even imagine how different daily living will be in another 90 years. You are the future. Be kind to each other." Love says to her readers.
About the Author
Alice Love was born in 1928 and grew up on a farm. She has one sister, three brothers and is a trained nurse. She has six children, 22 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
