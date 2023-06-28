Calling all Small Businesses: Adpost Unveils Beta Launch of User-Customizable AI and GPT ChatBot
Adpost unveils beta test of AI and GPT-powered chat bots, aimed at enhancing customer interactions. Get early access today! Join at adpost.com/create-ai 🚀SINGAPORE, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adpost, a leading online platform known for its dedication to innovation and its commitment to providing optimal customer engagement, is thrilled to announce the beta launch of its AI chatbot creation feature. This exciting new feature integrates advanced AI technologies - ChatGPT in addition to other open-source AI solutions - paving the way for a revolutionary approach to customer engagement.
The beta launch of the AI chatbot creation feature introduces key features that include setting up the AI bot's username, greeting, and instructions. The goal of the beta launch is to emphasize simplicity and user-friendliness, enabling users to easily navigate and utilize the AI chatbot service to its fullest potential. The applications of these AI chatbots extend beyond simple customer service, encompassing personalized advertising, user engagement, and more.
For the uninitiated, AI, or artificial intelligence, is a form of technology that allows machines to mimic human intelligence, performing tasks that normally require human intellect. GPT, or Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a type of AI model that's capable of understanding and generating human-like text based on the input it receives. Adpost, with its innovative spirit, leverages these advanced technologies to deliver a superior AI chatbot service that can be customized by small businesses to perform various functions such as customer service with meaningful conversations.
Looking ahead, Adpost is eager to share more exciting news regarding the full launch of the AI chatbot creation feature. The full version will allow users to train the AI chatbot on other information, such as data from webpages or FAQ lists, or even based on Ads posted on Adpost. The launch promises to bring an even more diverse range of capabilities, further enhancing user experience and capabilities.
To all the tech enthusiasts and businesses out there, here's your chance to be a part of this cutting-edge AI revolution. Adpost extends an invitation to interested users to participate in the beta launch of its AI chatbot creation feature. Visit https://www.adpost.com/create-ai to get started on your journey with AI chatbots.
Additionally, for those keen on staying updated about the full launch and future updates, Adpost encourages users to join the waitlist. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to be among the first to try out this revolutionary AI chatbot creation feature.
Adpost envisions a future that's deeply intertwined with AI and GPT technologies. With a mission to continually innovate and improve, users can look forward to more advanced features being developed and incorporated into the AI chatbot creation feature.
The beta launch of the AI chatbot creation feature at Adpost brings promising prospects for the future of online advertising and customer engagement. Leveraging the power of AI and GPT technologies, Adpost is charting a course toward a future where AI chatbots play a significant role in enhancing user experiences. We encourage you to seize this opportunity and join us on this exciting journey. Experience the power of AI chatbots today at https://www.adpost.com/create-ai, and stay ahead of the curve by subscribing to our waitlist at https://www.adpost.com/subscribe-waitlist.
