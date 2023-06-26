Submit Release
CHOWIS CO. LTD ANNOUNCES ITS SKIN ANALYSIS SOLUTION PROJECT FOR LVMH- PARFUMS CHRISTIAN DIOR

GYEONGGIDO, SOUTH KOREA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chowis Co. Ltd. has come a long way and carved another milestone in its history working with LVMH Parfums Christian Dior in a large-scale, global Skin Analysis System Project to over 20 countries in 2023. The project came into fruition after more than a year of serious preparation including planning, development and pilot testing to make sure the project will be fit to use globally.

This project hopes to provide its clientele an added service of proposing the right skincare and makeup recommendation after a meaningful skin analysis. The app runs on IOS platform on both iPads and IOS phone models in over 21 available languages. Dior stores worldwide get to use the system as it caters to a wide range of customers and offers a personalized, high quality service.

Chowis provides the device tool and analysis system taking into account the necessary requirements provided by the Dior team including its back office system. Chowis is very excited for this project as it started launching early in January 2023 and looks forward to its success worldwide in the coming months ahead. The Parfums Dior Skin Analysis Project is one of the key achievements for Chowis in 2022, marking a key achievement in the celebration of its 10th year in the skin and hair analysis industry.

Ryan Choi, CEO of Chowis said, “It is an honor to work with a big brand such as LVMH Parfum Christian Dior in a project and develop a complete skin analysis system. We share their goal of providing only the best optimum service to clients, that is why we look forward to a full global launch with them.” Chowis has worked with global brands since its inception and finds great value in all the projects it has engaged in over the years.

To learn more about Chowis company, you may visit https://chowis.com.

